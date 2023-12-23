Jennifer Garner Keeps This Affordable Cleansing Gel ‘Everywhere’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your face clean is the first step to cultivating healthy skin, but finding the correct skin cleaner can be tough — and can cause dryness or mass breakouts in the process, but it’s definitely worth it! Jennifer Garner, the 13 Going on 30 and Elektra star, knows what it takes to have fresh, happy skin — and you can get her favorite hydrating gel facial cleanser for just $9 at Amazon!

In an interview with InStyle, Garner stated that she loves this face cleanser so much that it has become a household staple for her entire family!

“I was one of the first to do a commercial on it,” Garner told InStyle. “I know I couldn’t say ‘hyaluronic,’ but this is what I love: I keep this Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel everywhere. I have it in my shower, I have it next to my sink because it’s perfect for taking your makeup off, and dirt, oil, pollution. But it protects that natural moisture barrier your skin has, so it doesn’t strip your skin. It’s fragrance-free, it’s just super simple. I have it in my kids’ bathrooms as well because you can’t go wrong with it.”

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Fragrance Free Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser is a cleanser that gives you soft, hydrated skin. Essentially, it’s a lightweight gel formula that removes skin impurities, dirt and oil, leaving behind a smooth finish. It’s ideal for cleansing sensitive, dry and acne-prone skin types because it’s fragrance-free and doesn’t use parabens, phthalates or alcohol.

Ingredients-wise, this cleaning gel uses hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin, glycerin, which attracts water to quench the skin and vitamin B5 to create a barrier for the skin and keep it hydrated while protecting it from irritation.

Neutrogena has been used and loved by millions of customers worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, “My top facial wash. It is gentle, clean, and fragrance-free. You just need a little pin drop — a little goes a long way. It has a lot of bubbles to it but goes on your face very smoothly. Your face feels clean and washed after it’s splashed off. I can’t recommend this stuff enough, and I’ve tried plenty. I have oily sensitive skin as well. It also takes off makeup nicely (I don’t wear makeup often, but when I do, I never have a problem). It’s the best, and the price is just right.”

One more happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This product has left my skin feeling cleaner than any products I’ve used in recent years. The added bonus is it is soft and not greasy and has reduced the appearance of aging. I will absolutely be using this permanently.”

If you’re looking for your next makeup go-to, this Jennifer Garner-approved gel facial cleanser may be your new favorite!

