Many of Us are fully engulfed in winter fashion already, but there’s still time to find gear to help you muddle through the dreary cold. Whether you’re looking to add more items to your cold-weather rotation or want to get a jumpstart on your spring and summer attire, the lululemon End-of-Year deals page is an excellent place to start.

From functional tights to structured separates which can go from the office to a night out on the town, lululemon has something for every shopper! With that in mind, we found 15 of the best deals to shop during the lululemon End-of-Year event that you should get before they’re gone. Read on to see our picks!

Outerwear

Add a new jacket to your winter arsenal with this Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket — was $278, now just $179!

Tops

This Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mockneck Sleeveless Bodysuit can go with anything in your closet – was $78, now just $49!

Bottoms

These Fast and Free High-Rise Tights 25″ are perfect for the gym or simply running errands — was $128, now just $89!

