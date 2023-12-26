Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As the chilly season takes hold and winter settles in for the long haul, now is the time to stock up on clothing we can curl up in for hibernation purposes. Think plush hoodies, fleece-lined joggers and cable knits so luxuriously soft, they rival the warmth of the cat currently nestled on your lap. We curated loungewear which not only feels soft and cozy but also looks great out and about. Add the essentials you’ll be reaching for again and again this season to cart ASAP — your body will thank you!

Tops

1. Softstream: Sometimes, you just want to wear a sweatshirt so soft, you ditch the bra and relish the fuzzy warmth of this exclusive fabrication at lululemon.

2. Our Favorite: Zip up this super soft fleece hoodie in creamy white to match the winter mood.

3. Top-Notch: Protect your neck from a chill with Spanx’s AirEssentials Turtleneck Tunic which feels silky soft, like a second skin.

4. Versatile: Luxuriate in this extra-long cardigan duster which feels smart and looks posh.

Related: 17 Office-Appropriate Lounge Finds That Will Make You Want to Commute If you were used to professional work-from-home attire — a hoodie and sweatpants — as most of Us were for a few years, returning to the office in a full get-up that pokes, squeezes and constricts doesn’t sound very appealing. Luckily, thanks to the elevated options these days, there’s no need to trek to the […]

Pants

5. It’s a Vibe: No need to choose between wide-leg pants and fleece-lined joggers, these pants fuse both into a perfect blend of function and style.

6. The Traveling Pants: These pants are plush-yet-breathable and have a four-way stretch which moves with you.

7. A-Student: Go collegiate with side-tripe track jogger pants with a wide-leg silhouette.

8. Refined: The high-rise wide-leg pant looks polished and pairs well with a crop top or sports bra.

9. Groovy: These pants were designed to fit for flare at the leg and feel luxuriously soft on your skin for lounging or working out.

Related: My New Favorite Brand for High-Quality Fashion Dupes I Can't Live Without I’m constantly on the lookout for great deals, and for me, that translates to acquiring high-quality items for reasonable prices. I refuse to compromise on comfort or style, making the quest for the perfect pieces quite challenging. While inexpensive garments might appear charming initially, they often pill, tear or deteriorate after just one wash. Recently, […]

Sets

10. Make It Easy: Get an athleisure set, complete with a pullover sweater and pants trimmed with white piping.

11. Slip On In: Consider the one-and-done lace-up jumpsuit for only $37 — it comes with pockets!

12. Best Dupe: A great alternative to the Spanx AirEssentials, score this set for $60 for both the sweatshirt and pants.

13. Excellent Deal: Look chic and put together in this mock neck pullover and wide-leg pant set.

Accessories

14. Cold Feet: Don’t leave your feet exposed to the cold floor, bundle up in these cozy slouch socks.

15. Top It Off: Consider this cozy knit hat made from alpaca wool, which withstands cool temps and drys quickly.

16. Snuggle Up: Wrap yourself up in this scarf to brave the cold, or use it as your grown-up security blanket… no judgment here.

17. Bed Hair, Don’t Care: Bad hair day? No problem, throw this thick knit headband on and look like you planned a swept-up hairdo from the start.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us