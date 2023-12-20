Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m constantly on the lookout for great deals, and for me, that translates to acquiring high-quality items for reasonable prices. I refuse to compromise on comfort or style, making the quest for the perfect pieces quite challenging. While inexpensive garments might appear charming initially, they often pill, tear or deteriorate after just one wash.

Recently, I stumbled upon Quince, a brand which offers premium clothing directly from the manufacturer. They minimize design costs and corporate overhead, opting for minimal packaging to eliminate the middleman. What’s even better is their commitment to fair wages and safe working conditions. It almost sounds too good to be true — so I decided to test it out for myself.

Every woman appreciates the luxurious feel of cashmere, and this company presents an extensive range of cashmere products, including dresses, socks, sweaters and scarves. I decided to order the Mongolian Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt priced at $69.90 to see if it lived up to the 5-star reviews which proclaimed “lovely feel” and “excellent quality.”

After ordering, the brand was great about staying in touch every step of the way — even sending updates when my order shipped and was out for delivery. Once I tried it on, I instantly fell in love. It was just as soft as its competitors and valued at $118, which I’d even argue other brands would sell for much higher. Quince even has a chart showing what their competitors charge versus what they charge, which I have found very insightful. Best of all, cashmere isn’t the only thing to pick up at Quince — they have everything from puffer coats to roller bags. Here are a few finds I’ve added to my cart for excellent deals below!

Dress Up: The silk cowl neck slip dress is not only 100% mulberry silk, it’s machine washable! I’ve only seen this for lounge sets, so I’m simply over the moon about a dress that I can spill my espresso martini on without a hefty dry cleaning bill. Traditionally $345, but at Quince it’s $99.90.

Travel in Style: This carry-on hard-shell suitcase is the ideal carry-on and travel companion, meeting most major airline overhead compartment requirements. Plus, it’s compared to brands like Away, Paravel and Monos but for much less — $129, to be exact.

Don’t Wait: Buy the Ultra-Soft high-rise legging. Stop overpaying for leggings you’re going to wear for just a few hours per week, especially when you don’t need to sacrifice style, comfort or quality! I just joined the waitlist for black, but decided to add charcoal — because at $39.90, I can.

Diamonds Are A Girl’s BF: Hold up, they also sell jewelry with real diamonds and gold. This 14k gold diamond line ring has caught my attention and will catch my husband’s attention (after I send it to him for a gift idea), because it’s only $149.90!

Thanks, It’s Real: Yep, this 100% leather jacket with hood is on my radar for January when I want a pop of style with my neutral shirts and weathered jeans. They traditionally sell for $299 (if not more), but this one lands at $169.90.

