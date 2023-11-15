Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is my favorite! It’s too cold to be anything but cozy at all times. Imagine ice skating in a stiff suit or curling up in front of the fireplace in a tight pair of jeans. No, thank you! My winter wardrobe primarily consists of knitwear — from sweater dresses and socks to scarves and sweatpants. And now I’m adding another knit to the rotation: this cable-knit sweater set from Nordstrom!

The latte look is trending this season, so this new toffee-toned outfit by Splendid is a style staple. Crafted from a cashmere and wool blend, this soft set features a quarter-zip pullover and wide-leg pants. You can mix and match the top and bottoms for endless outfit options! But if you ask me, a matching set is always a good idea.

Keep scrolling to shop this comfy-chic sweater set at Nordstrom!

I’m seriously swooning over this Splendid sweater set! The oversized quarter-zip feels like the type of timeless sweater that has been passed down for generations (but is still in perfect condition!). The cable stitching gives this pullover an air of elegance with a dash of the Danish hygge — cottage-core meets coastal grandmother.

The Splendid sweater pants feel like a dream! Designed with cable stitching along the sides, these wide-leg pants include an elastic drawstring waist for extra ease and comfort. These pants feel as soft as pajamas but look as stylish as trousers.

Where can you rock this sweater set, you may ask? With the exception of some workplaces and a wedding, I say almost anywhere! I’m planning on wearing this knit ensemble while lounging around the house, running errands, meeting friends for lunch, shopping at the mall and traveling home for the holidays. It’s the epitome of slouchy sophistication.

Style this sweater set with slippers, sneakers or Uggs for maximum comfort. If you only want to purchase the pullover, then I suggest pairing this quarter-zip with straight-leg blue jeans and booties. And if you’re only interested in the sweater pants, try teaming the bottoms with a white tee and a fuzzy jacket.

Stay warm and cozy in this cable-knit sweater set from Nordstrom!

See it! Get the Splendid Dakota Oversize Cable Stitch Quarter-Zip Sweater for just $188 and the Dakota Cable Detail Wide Leg Sweater Pants for just $178 at Nordstrom!

