If you’re looking for an easy recipe to give yourself a mood boost, listen up! First, take a dress and make it waist-enhancing. Then, add a dash of bright color to it. This type of dress is already spirit uplifting within itself, but all of the compliments you’ll rake in by wearing it will be icing on the cake! That’s why we gathered up 17 bright, colorful and waist-enhancing dresses that’ll spark compliments from onlookers, as well as joy within yourself.

Whether you’re looking for a statement dress that’ll turn heads on vacation or a sexy style that’ll make your ex jealous, we’ve gathered up a dress below for you. We’ve found everything from floral pastel corset dresses to smocked waist floral dresses and everything in between. No matter which one you pick, they’re sure to give you more of an inner glow than the sun’s vitamin D.

1. A Shopper Favorite! With over 1,000 purchased in the last month, this floral mini dress that slims the waist is a summer favorite of Amazon shoppers — $34!

2. Milkmaid Style: A trending style on TikTok, this milkmaid dress that shapes the bodice will make your S.O. melt — $54!

3. Flirty with Florals: This mini dress is flirty times three, made with a corset-style waist, bust-enhanincg bust and floral dress — $239!

4. Darling Detail: A cute detail, this mini dress features a bow tie closure at the bust — was $39, now $33!

5. Tea Time: Made for a garden party sipping tea, this midi dress features a dreamy floral print, ruched bust and cute tie detail — was $45, now $37!

6. Drop Dead Drop Waist: You are guaranteed to look drop dead gorgeous thanks to this drop waist dress and it’s romantic chest-defining style — $26!

7. Ravishing Ruffles: Features ruffles all around the bottom hem, you’ll ravish in this midi dress that features a tie waist, puff sleeves and square neckline — was $42, now $38!

8. Loves a Lantern Sleeve: Not only does this mini dress flatter the waist with a cinching band, it also flatters the arms with lantern sleeves — was $50, now $40!

9. Boutique Style: This mini dress looks like a fancy, expensive style you’d find at your local boutique but is a lot more affordable — was $45, now $38!

10. Cutout Queen: Be the queen in this mini dress that features cute cutouts, a tiered skirt and ruffled sleeves — was $53, now $39!

11. Figure-Hugging: With a tight bodice and ruched bust, this floral midi dress hugs the figure in all of the right ways — was $73, now $57!

12. Sunny Day Look: Made for a cocktail hour near the beach, this midi dress features a striped fabric, piping at the waist and tie shoulders — $69!

13. Stunning Strapless: Stun in this strapless mini dress from Abercrombie that features ruching details at the bodice, a drop waist design and a bright blue floral fabric — $80!

14. Try it Twisted: Try this twisted front mini dress that can be dressed up with heels for a date night and down with sandals for a more casual — $65!

15. Butter Me Up: This buttery yellow mini dress is both a perfect vacation style and summer cocktail party dress — $74!

16. Just Peachy: Feel peachy keen in this mini dress that comes in a pale orange peach fabric — $80!

17. Really Romantic: Made with a rose-theme floral fabric, full skirt and tight bodice, this midi dress is our top romantic pick — $239!