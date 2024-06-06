Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just because it’s summer, that doesn’t mean all the weddings, confirmations, and baby showers stop. In fact, for a number of these events, there are even more of them popping up. I absolutely love this adorable yet mature dress I found while shopping at Walmart for attending a glut of these things, and you’ll never be able to pry it from me. Because you can get your own right now, and you definitely should.

The Scoop Cutout Poplin Dress is just $32 at Walmart. That means if you skip the Starbies a few times a week, it’s even cheaper. Right away you’ll notice its fun, puffy sleeves that stand out and give the dress a fun silhouette. Your eye will also be drawn to the small cutouts at the waist, which look lovely, no matter what event you’re wearing it to. They’re tasteful and not so noticeable, and still absolutely gorgeous.

The dress comes in a variety of colors, but I especially love plain white since it can be versatile and worn with a swath of different shoes and accessories. It doesn’t matter which shade you choose, really, because it’s beautiful either way.

Whether you’re attending a fancy dinner party, heading to a fun corporate work event, or meeting the girls for a brunch, this dress will be your constant companion like it’s been mine. Grab yours now!

