Those who know luxury know Zimmermann. Zimmermann dresses, tops and swimsuits are known for their colorful, bold prints and one-of-a-kind styles — oh, and their triple to quadruple-digit price tags. With celebs like Sidney Sweeney, Katie Holmes and Beyoncé rocking the dresses, it’s no wonder the brand is so popular!

Most Zimmermann dresses have either floral, paisley or graphic patterns (or a combination of all the above). In the best way, really anything goes! Designs can range from your grandma’s wallpaper to urban graffiti, all of which are ultra-trendy and cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. We love the iconic look of Zimmermann dresses, but definitely not the price tags.

After scouring the internet for hours and hours (and hours), we found this darling boho dress that looks 100% Zimmermann. When you wear this, people will be asking what you do for a living, guaranteed! It has the same bright colors, busy patterns and beachy vibes that make Zimmermann sundresses, well, Zimmermann sundresses, just at a fraction of the cost. You’re welcome!

This dress has a v-neck, three-quarter sleeves with elastic cuffs, pleated detailing around the bust and a flowy hem, an ideal style for occasions like lunch with the girls, a walk in the park, a dinner date or even a beach day. It even has a trendy collarbone tie that you can either make into a bow or leave hanging. We’ll be doing both!

The loose fit and eye-catching pattern also make it ultra-flattering, visually contouring your body and hiding any lumps, bumps and cellulite. It’s comfy too, especially since the dress is made of lightweight viscose material. You’ll want to wear it everywhere this summer!

You can easily make this dress a fancy one for nice dinners or casual for the beach with a few shoe and accessory changes. To dress it up, try wearing it with a pair of strappy sandals, dainty gold jewelry and a handbag; for a more relaxed day-to-day look, you’ll stun simply by wearing this dress with white sneakers and sunglasses. Simplicity is key!

The airy, skin-soft feel also makes it the perfect cover-up for all of those pool and beach weekends ahead. And if you’re going to Europe this summer, get ready to be the center of attention! The bright colors and fun patterns will have even the Scandi girls coveting your look.

You can grab this dress in 20 different patterns, all with a classy Zimmermann vibe. We love the floral and tribal print combination of this particular frock, but do whatever suits your fancy (or your casual)!

Get the Bluetime Casual Boho Summer Dress for $34 (originally $40) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

