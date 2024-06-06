Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ready to beat the heat this summer? Look no further than a flowy maxi skirt. Sunny skies, blazing hot temps and muggy humidity often lead to sweat-stained outfits. Flowy maxi skirts have breathable fabric that allows for ventilation (no matter how minimal). Plus, it’s a classic warm-weather trend.

Comfort is one thing, but many of Us love maxi skirts because they’re so versatile. Whether plans call for a backyard barbecue or a dreamy date night, there’s a maxi dress style that fits the bill. The warm-weather essential is chic enough to wear into the office. We found a luxe-looking, budget-friendly maxi skirt at Walmart.

The No Boundaries Mesh Maxi Skirt costs just $12 at Walmart! The affordable price tag is enough incentive for Us to snag it, but it’s stylish and versatile too. Everything from open-toe heels to sneakers looks amazing when styled with this skirt! The brick dust style has a rust-red base color and features pops of white and various red shades. The unique pattern looks just like the trendy animal print style that celebs like Paige DeSorbo love.

If you weren’t sold on the price and the unique print, then get into the design! It has a breezy mesh design and a stretchy lining. Not only will it flow in the summer breeze, but it’s not see-through so you don’t have to worry about your underwear peeking through or pesky panty lines.

Need styling inspo? Look to A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski and style this warm-weather essential with sneakers. Want to rock a professional look instead of a street-style ensemble? Pair it with a fitted bodysuit, open-toe heels and a lightweight blazer. Trust Us, all of your water cooler convos will start around this statement-making skirt. The colorful print makes it ideal for Meditterean travels if you plan to live out your Euro girl dreams this summer.

Be sure to grab this stunning maxi skirt in one of four colors, including a gradient-style aqua cloud style. It’s a dreamy addition to any summer wardrobe. Best of all it only costs $12!

Get the No Boundaries Mesh Maxi Skirt for just $12 at Walmart!

