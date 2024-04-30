Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski is giving new life to leopard print.

The model and Gone Girl actress was spotted in the Big Apple on Monday, April 29, dressed for the warm spring weather. She wore a simple white tank top, her go-to Puma Speedcat sneakers and a Dior by John Galliano Leopard Skirt in green. She also carried a Loewe Goya Puffer Bag on her shoulder.

This exact skirt is no longer available, but due to its designer nature, we know the price may have soared a little too high. Thankfully, achieving this type of look is still a go — all thanks to this similar piece on Amazon!

Get the Higo Fashion Leopard Midi Skirt (originally $20) on sale starting at just $9 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

We were all kinds of excited upon spotting this Higo Fashion skirt during our search. It had just the right look — and the price was obviously phenomenal. It even has over 700 ratings — with a vast majority of five-star reviews!

This high-rise midi skirt has a lightweight silky fabric and a stretchy waistband for comfort. No buttons or zippers! It’s easy to wear and style but will attract compliments like a magnet. Style it the EmRata way or try something new — perhaps with a corset top and heels!

If you think you might prefer a different shade of green, a shorter length, pleated fabric or whatever else, make sure to check out the other similar skirts we spotted below before completing your purchase!

Shop more green leopard-print skirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!