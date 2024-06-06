Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tyla is known for her hit, “Water,” and while we try to do her signature dance, we’re also obsessed with her hairstyles. The thing about Us is that we love it when a celebrity or musician switches up their hairstyle depending on their outfit of the day. However, changing hairstyles can lead to hair breakage, and for those who are constantly working or moving, you need products to keep your locks and edges in lockdown.

The 21-year-old singer recently shared her all-in-one beauty routine with Vogue. We spotted a product available on Amazon: the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel. While putting on the hair gel on her edges, the South African singer shares she can’t stop using it. “Have to do my edges, guys,” she said. “So I use any brush. I love braids, guys. I’ve always loved braids. And it’s not only for the style, but also convenience.” She tells the outlet that she is traveling and has so much to do for her music career. “Curly hair is so difficult to manage, oh my word.”

Get the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel for $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel is infused with biotin and a blend of essential oils to help with hair strength and growth. This hair gel can tame your hair and edges to give you a sleek hairstyle. With its strength to soothe and control frizz, split ends, edges and damaged hair, this works for all hair types, including 3A to 4C hair. It also works with chemically-treated hair, braids, weaves, extensions and both low and high porosity hair. This hair gel also has a rosemary mint scent.

This hair gel has over 6,100 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved that this hair gel has a moisturizing effect that can hold down their baby hairs “all day.” Another shopper shared that this hair gel “doesn’t leave flakes or that nasty white wax look some other products leave,” and that they love how this product “does the trick” for their hair. They continued, noting how this product lasts for two months. One final shopper noted that this hair gel makes their edges “sleek and look good.”

Try this Tyla-approved hair gel and get back to Us with your results!

