Growing up, I always used to throw my hair in a bun when I was having a bad hair day. It was an easy way to feel more put together, but I never considered it to be a super polished look. Years later, I’ve become completely mesmerized by the rise of the slicked-back bun — and no one does it better than Sofia Richie.
I’ve spent countless hours trying to perfect her effortless look to no avail — I just couldn’t figure out how she managed to achieve the most perfect bun with zero flyaways and the glossiest sheen. She finally let us all in on her secret when she revealed the exact routine on TikTok.
“I just got out of the shower and I though what a perfect opportunity to finally teach/show how you guys how I do my sleek bun,” Richie teased in the video. “First, I’m gonna start off by saying that I really love you guys for thinking this is my chic hairstyle. This is actually my lazy girl hairstyle. I do it all the time because I’m very lazy with my hair.”
Before watching the video, I really thought the key to getting the perfect bun would be hair gel. But instead, Richie shows her followers that the key component is an often overlooked prep-step: Before even starting to twist her hair up into the top knot, she generously spritzes the Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-in Conditioner all over her wet strands.
Utilizing a detangler (along with completing the style while hair is wet) ensures that the end result will be as sleek and bump-free as possible. It’s no surprise that Richie uses Unite’s award-winning detangler either. Not only has it been a staple in her hair routine for years, but almost 8,000 Amazon customers have given it 5-star reviews for the way it strengthens and protects hair from heat and UV damage.
If Richie’s obsession isn’t enough to convince you how incredible this product is, one of the thousands of reviews will. One person wrote, “My hair is so tangled when I get out of the shower even after using conditioner, and I swear all it takes is two sprays for a comb slides right through. It’s really unbelievable.” While another says that the detangler makes her hair “the softest it’s ever been.”
So while it’s part of the secret sauce behind Richie’s iconic bun (see how to finish the look here), I’m thrilled that it can also keep tangles at bay and help hair become healthier. When it comes down to it, is there anything better than a multi-purpose hair product? I don’t think so.
