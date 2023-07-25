Sofia Richie hopped on the linen bandwagon and donned an airy summer dress.

Richie, 24, took to Instagram to show off a sunflower tunic while posing in a garden on Monday, July 25. Designed by Bernadette, the dress — which is called The Anne — featured large sunflowers over her chest and side, short sleeves and a loose fit. She teamed the frock with gold and green earrings, black sunglasses, a silver watch and matching bracelets. For glam, Richie rocked a fresh face with Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, by Hourglass cosmetics.

“Glowing all summer long with @hourglasscosmetics Veil Skin Tint 🌻,” Richie captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to praise her look in her comments section. TikTok star Jake Shane wrote, “Everything.” Hourglass added, “Glowing!,” as Allison Holker added heart emojis. More fans gushed over her “classy and elegant” style.

Richie has been the talk of the summer with her undeniably chic style, commonly referred to as “quiet luxury.”

She garnered a reputation for the aesthetic in April when she married husband Elliot Grainge at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. She made her debut on TikTok at the time, sharing “Get Ready With Me” videos and clips of wedding festivities.

To say “I do,” Richie walked down the aisle in a Chanel halter gown covered in lace embellishments and dainty sequins. She paired the garb with a sparkly veil, slicked back bun, soft glam and diamond earrings.

She slayed in another Chanel gown for the reception, which included a corset top, sleek miniskirt and floral detail on her chest.

Since her nuptials, Richie’s style has provided major style inspiration, with followers obsessing over her simple yet timeless aesthetic. One of her most talked about outfits came at the Chanel fashion show in May. For the event, she looked radiant in a mini dress designed by the French fashion house. It featured a white tweed jacket that was lined with pink feathers and matching shorts. She accessorized with hot pink Chanel earrings, black and white heels and a mini bag.

Her street style outfits are just as noteworthy. Last month, Richie took to TikTok to show her followers what she wore while running errands. Her outfit consisted of a silky white blouse tucked into straight blue jeans, a brown leather belt with a golden buckle and black sandals.