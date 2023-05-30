The queen of fashion! Sofia Richie debuted a number of fresh fits — all of which are perfect for the summer.

The 24-year-old model took to TikTok on Monday, May 29, to showcase her breezy, warm weather getups. Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter started the reel in a bathrobe and slippers and gave the camera a smile before jumping into each of her summery ensembles.

Sofia showed off her first look with an Alessandra rich polka-dot mini dress that featured a white ruffled neckline, shoulder pads, A-line skirt and bowtie. She added hoop earrings, black sunglasses, a white purse and flip-flops to complete the ensemble. For glam, the influencer rocked a fresh face while her blonde locks were parted down the middle and worn in a slicked back bun.

In the next clip, Sofia debuted a colorful floral set, featuring a long sleeve top and silky pants — which were so long she had to pull them up to show followers her blue heels. To spice up the flowy look even more, the fashion designer accessorized with a black handbag, gray sunglasses and gold choker necklace.

The California native next showed a look perfect for the beach. She paired a neon yellow bikini top with a floral maxi skirt that tied at her waist. The airy bottoms were finished with a thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned legs. Nichole Richie’s youngest sister teamed the garb with a chunky gold necklace, green shades and a dainty chain bangle.

Another sultry look Sofia debuted was a silky blue maxi dress, finished with a gorgeous open back and chain enclosure. She complemented the sleeveless frock with gold hoops and a soft clutch bag.

“Let’s start pulling out those summer vibes,” the blonde beauty captioned the post. Fans were quick to praise the socialite in her comments section. One wrote, “Sofia in her summer it girl era✨.” Another added, “The summer fits are immaculate!” A third follower gushed, “Her style is phenomenal.”

While her summery looks were on point, the most talked-about style Sofia has donned this year was her Chanel wedding gown, which she wore while exchanging vows with husband Elliot Grainge in April.

Sofia’s dress featured a delicate bodice with lace and beaded details that cascaded into a flowy skirt and gorgeous train. To make the getup even more glamorous, it was finished with a halter neckline, keyhole cutout and dainty buttons on her back. For glam, her stands were parted down the middle and worn in a chic updo.

Her reception dress was just as breathtaking — and was also designed by the French fashion house. It featured a square neckline, mini skirt, corset bodice and flower details on her bust. Sofia documented her getting ready process via TikTok with fans and made headlines for her simple makeup and timeless looks.

The extravagant weekend took place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France and stars including Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz were in attendance.