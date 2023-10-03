Your account
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Wedding Deals

early Amazon Prime Day wedding deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, it’s always wedding season! Even though summer is over, blushing brides are getting ready to walk down the aisle in autumn. And future wifeys are already prepping for their nuptials next year!

Wedding planning is a full-time job — and it’s also an investment! If you’re looking for ways to cut costs on your wedding, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals so you can save on your special day.

Step One: Become an Amazon Prime Member

In order to reap all the benefits of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership first. Trust Us, it’s absolutely worth it! First of all, you’ll get fast and free shipping on all purchases. You’ll also receive exclusive deals and free access to Prime Video to stream movies and shows. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial!

Learn More About Amazon Prime Day Deals

Mark your calendars for October 10 and 11 — it’s Prime Big Deal Days, an extension of Amazon Prime Day. Check out our comprehensive Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale and snag the best Prime Day deals ahead of time!

The Best Wedding Deals at Amazon

Looking for an affordable white wedding dress, table decorations, bridal party gifts or fun accessories? Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day wedding deals!

This Flower Arch Stand

8ft Balloon Arch Stand,Round Backdrop Stand,Golden Circle Wedding Arch Frame for Wedding,Valentine's Day,Birthday,Party,Friends Gathering,Christmas,Garden Decoration
SuuWoee
Was $80On Sale: $61You Save 24%
See It!

This Velvet Ring Box

Etercycle Velvet Jewelry Ring Box, Hexagon Premium Gorgeous Vintage Double Ring Gift Box with Detachable Lid for Proposal Engagement Wedding Ceremony(Beige)
Etercycle
Was $16On Sale: $11You Save 31%
See It!

These Table Numbers for Wedding Reception

Table Numbers for Wedding reception - Wedding Table Numbers 1-20 - Rustic Table Number holders w/ Wooden Base That Doubles as a Photo Stand - Frosted Acrylic Table Numbers for Wedding are also Perfect for any Event, Party or Reception!
It's a vibe designs
Was $50On Sale: $40You Save 20%
See It!

These Flower Girl Baskets

Flower Girl Baskets for Wedding,Ivory Flower Girl Basket With Pearl Handle set of 2,Wedding Baskets for Flower Girls
BETAULIFE
Was $20On Sale: $18You Save 10%
See It!

This Wedding Planner

Wedding Planner - Wedding Planner Book and Organizer for the Bride, Hard Cover Wedding Planner with 5 Tabbed Sections, Metal Corner, Inner Pocket, 9.5" x 11.9", Wedding Organizer for Engaged Couples
Tiankool
Was $21On Sale: $10You Save 52%
See It!

This Artificial Wedding Arch Flowers Set

YYHUAWU Artificial Wedding Arch Flower Swag Set of 2 for DIY Champagne Pink Rose Flower Arch Decor and Welcome Sign Arrangements Party Floral Backdrop Decoration
YYHUAWU
Was $70On Sale: $45You Save 36%
See It!

This Chiffon Wedding Dress

JAEDEN Wedding Dress Ruffles Beach Chiffon Bridal Gown Pleats Wedding Gowns Long Wedding Dresses for Bride White
JAEDEN
Was $87On Sale: $67You Save 23%
See It!

This Pearl Hair Comb for Brides

Jakawin Bride Wedding Hair Comb Pearl Flower Hair Piece Rhinestone Bridal Hair Accessories for Women HC034 (Silver)
JAKAWIN
Was $19On Sale: $16You Save 16%
See It!

This Wedding Guest Book

LotFancy Wedding Guest Book, 10x8’’ Sign in Book, 128 Pages Thick Paper with Gold Foil Hardcover, Personalized Keepsake for Reception, Baby Shower, Anniversary, Birthday
LotFancy
Was $27On Sale: $15You Save 44%
See It!

These Wedding Favor Boxes

VGOODALL 100PCS Wedding Favor Candy Boxes, 2x2x2 Inches Mini Cube Brown Candy Gift Boxes with Heart Burlap Jute Twine for Guests Bridal Baby Shower Birthday Party Decorations
VGOODALL
Was $27On Sale: $15You Save 44%
See It!

This Silk Lace Trim Robe

HOTOUCH White Silk Lace Trim Robe Short Knee Length Bathrobe Soft Satin Wedding Robes Comfy Attached Belt Sleepwear White L
HOTOUCH
Was $27On Sale: $24You Save 11%
See It!

This Glass Card Box

YIMORENCE V Gold Wedding Glass Card Box – 12.6 inch Large Wedding Card Holder Handmade Gold Glass Terrarium with Slot and Heart Lock
YIMORENCE V
Was $66On Sale: $54You Save 18%
See It!

This Pashmina Shawn for Guests

Pashmina Shawls and Wraps for Evening Dresses, Large Soft Pashmina Wedding Beige Shawl
ShineGlitz
Was $30On Sale: $18You Save 40%
See It!

This Cake Cutting Set

TUKDAK Cake Cutting Set for Wedding, Personalized Gold Cake Knife and Server Set, Custom Cake Serving Set, Engraved Pastry Pie Server Cake Pizza Cutter, Birthday Bridal Gift (F-Rose)
TUKDAK
Was $25On Sale: $22You Save 12%
See It!

This Lace Wedding Dress

WaterDress Long Sleeve Beach Wedding Dresses for Bride 2021 Lace Applique Mermaid Bridal Gowns for Women White 8
WaterDress
Was $200On Sale: $156You Save 22%
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

