The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Wedding Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you ask Us, it’s always wedding season! Even though summer is over, blushing brides are getting ready to walk down the aisle in autumn. And future wifeys are already prepping for their nuptials next year!
Wedding planning is a full-time job — and it’s also an investment! If you’re looking for ways to cut costs on your wedding, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals so you can save on your special day.
Step One: Become an Amazon Prime Member
In order to reap all the benefits of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership first. Trust Us, it’s absolutely worth it! First of all, you’ll get fast and free shipping on all purchases. You’ll also receive exclusive deals and free access to Prime Video to stream movies and shows. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial!
Learn More About Amazon Prime Day Deals
Mark your calendars for October 10 and 11 — it’s Prime Big Deal Days, an extension of Amazon Prime Day. Check out our comprehensive Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale and snag the best Prime Day deals ahead of time!
The Best Wedding Deals at Amazon
Looking for an affordable white wedding dress, table decorations, bridal party gifts or fun accessories? Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day wedding deals!
This Flower Arch Stand
This Velvet Ring Box
These Table Numbers for Wedding Reception
These Flower Girl Baskets
This Wedding Planner
This Artificial Wedding Arch Flowers Set
This Chiffon Wedding Dress
This Pearl Hair Comb for Brides
This Wedding Guest Book
These Wedding Favor Boxes
This Silk Lace Trim Robe
This Glass Card Box
This Pashmina Shawn for Guests
This Cake Cutting Set
This Lace Wedding Dress
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!