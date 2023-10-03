The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Wedding Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, it’s always wedding season! Even though summer is over, blushing brides are getting ready to walk down the aisle in autumn. And future wifeys are already prepping for their nuptials next year!

Wedding planning is a full-time job — and it’s also an investment! If you’re looking for ways to cut costs on your wedding, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals so you can save on your special day.

Step One: Become an Amazon Prime Member

In order to reap all the benefits of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership first. Trust Us, it’s absolutely worth it! First of all, you’ll get fast and free shipping on all purchases. You’ll also receive exclusive deals and free access to Prime Video to stream movies and shows. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial!

Learn More About Amazon Prime Day Deals

Mark your calendars for October 10 and 11 — it’s Prime Big Deal Days, an extension of Amazon Prime Day. Check out our comprehensive Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale and snag the best Prime Day deals ahead of time!

The Best Wedding Deals at Amazon

Looking for an affordable white wedding dress, table decorations, bridal party gifts or fun accessories? Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day wedding deals!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here:

