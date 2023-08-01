Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that we’ve entered August, temperatures have taken a turn for the worse. We can barely step outside without melting into a puddle of perspiration! And for those of Us with curly locks, the humidity has wreaked havoc on our hair. Even a flat iron can’t shield our strands from poofing out in the heat! With all these bad hair days lately, it’s been slicked-back buns and power ponytails on repeat.

Say farewell to frizz and flyaways with the award-winning Ouidad hair gel! Infused with ceramides, this crunch-free formula defines curls with a long-lasting hold even in the most extreme heat and humidity. Keep scrolling to find out why shoppers swear by this holy grail hair product!

Get the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel is a game-changing product for curly hair girlies everywhere! This lightweight gel locks in moisture while blocking out humidity with a soft, flexible hold that won’t weight down your hair. Created with anti-frizz nano technology, sericin protein (derived from silk!) leaves your strands shiny and smooth.

Is this product pricey? Yes. But the way we see it, we’d rather invest in a bestseller that delivers remarkable results instead of staying on the endless search for affordable alternatives that probably won’t work as well. And according to review, this gel is worth the cost!

Customers enthusiastically call this hair gel a “holy grail,” “curly hair godsend” and “the best curl product I’ve ever used.” One reviewer reported, “I’ve been using this product for years now and highly recommend it to those who live in humid states and want to hold their curls! Unlike other products, it doesn’t make your hair extremely crunchy or heavy but still gives a good hold.”

If you’re tired of trying to tame your curls in the summer humidity, give this Ouidad anti-frizz gel a go!

