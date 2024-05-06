This is the first time Tyla has attended the Met Gala, but her red carpet look has convinced Us that she has been doing this for years.

The 22-year-old singer walked the Monday, May 6 red carpet in New York City wearing a strapless beige gown by Balmain that was covered in sand. Tyla accessorized the sleek look with an hourglass clutch purse. She wore her hair in beachy waves and sported shimmery makeup and black winged eyeliner.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time.” In order to stay on theme, Tyla worked with Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain.

“The inspiration behind this creation stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece,” Rousteing, 38, told Vogue in an interview published on May 6. “The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result.”

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

On the red carpet, Rousteing told Vogue that he and his team “molded the body of Tyla months ago,” in order to create the perfect fit.

It’s clear to see by Tyla’s hourglass purse, as well as the impermanent nature of sand as a material, that the duo focused their energies on the “time” component of this year’s theme.

Tyla told Vogue in the same article that the finished dress was everything she had hoped for.

“We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch I just knew it was perfect,” she said. “The idea was crazy and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at the Met!”