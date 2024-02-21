Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All winter long, Emily Ratajkowski has been serving Us cozy-chic fashion inspo while being spotted out and about on the New York City streets. Given the icy climate, the mega-model has found ways to make staying warm look stylish, and she always seems to hit the nail on the head. Her latest cold weather fashion slay? A big warm and fuzzy teddy coat we want to add to our cart immediately!

The only thing stopping us from adding her actual teddy coat to our carts? Its massive price tag, but thanks to Amazon, we were able to find a solid lookalike that won’t deplete your bank account. Introducing the Angashion Fleece Lapel Long Coat — it’s over $4,300 less than Ratajkowski’s, but still offers a similar aesthetic.

Get the Angashion Fleece Lapel Long Coat for $60 at Amazon!

Much like Ratajkowski’s, each feature of this jacket serves a clear purpose — keeping you both snug and stylish. A popular winter choice, the coat is covered in sherpa, a thick fabric that will leave you extra toasty while also providing a cozy-chic look. It also boasts a knee-length design, pointed lapels and pockets — all of which help to keep you protected from cold winter air without sacrificing on style.

But don’t just take our word for it — over 8,300 shoppers hit Amazon to give it a five-star rating as well. Just as Ratajkowski’s look made our mood board, this shopper said this jacket is “what all the girls surfing Pinterest want.” Obsessed!

“I swear the photos do not do it justice, they said. “It’s got a waterproof lining on the interior to prevent moisture, [and the] sizing and color selection is great! But what I will say is how in touch this fashion piece is with old and new trends! [It’s] definitely a piece that every girl should have in their closets!”

You can shop the coat in dark camel, a hue similar to Ratajkowski’s pick, or scoop it up in over 20 other color choices to suit your style best. Happy shopping!

