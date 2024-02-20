17 Late-Winter Essentials for a Chic New York City Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hang tight, because warmth is just around the corner — but we have a few more months to go! In the meantime, I’ve been on the hunt for pieces that scream style during these tricky, lackluster months. These finds will leave you looking effortlessly chic whether you’re lounging at home or conquering in-house office goals — all while keeping comfort front and center.

Related: 21 Rich Mom-Approved Accessories That Will Elevate Any Outfit Listen, we know that the rich mom aesthetic may feel unattainable, but we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to drop a ton of money to feel expensive. Truly, it’s all in your mindset. Although, if you really want to look the part, it’s all in the accessories. The key is adding understated […]

Personally, I’m all about those oversized coats and wide-leg pants paired with slip-on tennies for easy travel from point A to point B. Are you ready to jump on board? Read on for more favorite finds!

1. Curl Up: On those chillier days, consider slipping into a turtleneck tunic to keep warm and feel snug all day long — gotta love Spanx!

2. Trending: Oversized jeans are the perfect addition to your wardrobe with their intriguing bow-legged silhouette that’s very in season.

3. Be Bold: I love a bustier as a top with a relaxed blazer. It’s sexy and chic!

4. Put a Bow On It: Add a satin bow to your hair for a touch of school-girl realness.

5. Aye, Aye: Seeking a shirt that adds intrigue to your ensemble? Give this sailor-collared crop top a whirl.

6. Going Places: When in doubt, simply throw on a silky maxi skirt for added intrigue poiints and effortless day-to-night dressing.

7. Top-Rated: Shop this bestselling oversized cashmere scarf to complete your outfit instantly.

8. Must-Have: This New Balance sneaker is essential for ample comfort and style when on the go.

9. Nailed It: Sometimes, all you need is a straight-cut jean for a basic, clean aesthetic.

10. Beloved: These trousers are my absolute favorites — they ooze elegance for evening outings and effortlessly give me that cool-girl vibe when I’m hitting the streets.

11. Real Relaxed: Pair this open-front cardigan coat with jeans and your favorite hat for a street-savvy vibe that’s effortlessly chic.

12. LBD Staple: This strapless dress will take you from season to season. For winter, add knee-length boots and an oversized sweater.

13. Old School: An oversized button-down sweater is ideal for layering and instantly adding that eclectic grandpa trend to your wardrobe.

14. Back to Basics: You can’t go wrong with a sleek, long-sleeve top from Ref. Opt for a size up if you prefer a bit of roominess in your new swan-like top.

15. Chic C’est La Vie: Throw this tailored wool-blend coat over any outfit for an instant touch of class (that includes sweats and a tee).

16. Nice & Easy: Nothing exudes sophisticated athletic vibes quite like a clean, white slip-on sneaker. Pro-tip: Keep them spotless by using magic erasers, and you’ll never have to worry about dirty shoes again.

17. No Effort Required: Embrace a “messier hair, don’t care” attitude by topping it off with a beanie for an effortlessly cool look that makes the day a breeze.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us