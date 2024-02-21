Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Winter may be winding down, but we tend to get chilly all year long. It could be 90 degrees out, but we’re still bundling up under a blanket (with the AC on, of course). Whether it’s January or July, we love to keep it cozy. That’s why we were so happy to discover a dreamy Sherpa jacket, as seen on Olivia Wilde. The Don’t Worry Darling director stepped out in this cozy camel coat from Alo Yoga, along with a graphic tee, black pants and Adidas Sambas (the trendiest kicks!).
Also available in black, brown and white, this plush teddy coat will wrap you in warmth without weighing you down. Perfect for post-workout or pre-dinner, this comfy-chic jacket is an everyday essential!
Alo Yoga is one of the coolest activewear brands around. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid have all rocked sporty styles from Alo. So, Wilde is in good company!
This Foxy Sherpa Jacket is the type of outerwear we always wish we had when we’re running out the door. Super soft and easy! Plus, it’s surprisingly flattering (you wouldn’t expect that from a relaxed-fit teddy coat, but it’s true)! Featuring a removable hood for versatility, zippered pockets for storage and ribbing at the cuffs and hem for snug style, this coat was thoughtfully constructed for function and fashion.
Reviewers can’t stop raving about this Alo Sherpa jacket! “Best decision ever!” one shopper declared. “Warm, functional, and slimming!” Another customer commented, “I get compliments everywhere I go with this jacket.” And one reviewer gushed, “I love this jacket! It’s so comfy and soft. Super warm and the bomber style is really cute.”
Since this celeb-approved coat hits around the hips, it’s a great length to team with workout leggings or straight-leg jeans! You can really rock this jacket with all types of streetwear, loungewear or activewear.
Go wild like Wilde in this Foxy Sherpa Jacket from Alo Yoga!
