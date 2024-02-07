Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Olivia Wilde Just Rocked This Red Puffer Jacket From J.Crew — On Sale Now

By
Olivia Wilde red puffer
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looks like Olivia Wilde is getting a head start on her Valentine’s Day attire! The Don’t Worry Darling director was spotted out in Los Angeles yesterday rocking a red puffer. We love how the vibrant hue elevates her all-black workout ensemble (and the coat’s interior pink lining is even more fitting for V-Day!). Whether you prefer red, black, white or tan, you can shop this exact jacket on sale right now at J.Crew!

Related: Stay Warm and Trendy With the Best Winter Coat Styles to Shop

See It!

Get the Cropped Puffer Jacket for just $223 (originally $248) at J.Crew!

It may seem counterintuitive to invest in a winter coat towards the end of winter, but this is actually a great time to stock up on seasonal styles you can take into 2025. Here’s the thing about outerwear: it doesn’t change much from year to year. We rarely feel the need to replace our peacoats and parkas, but we have been on the lookout for a new puffer to keep up with the current trends. Shoppers say that this J.Crew coat “fit and felt like a $500 jacket.” Score!

Related: Discover the Coolest Jogger Sets for Every Mom, Lounger and Fashionista

Featuring gold hardware for added elegance, this puffer coat doesn’t feel slouchy or sloppy like other styles on the market. The slightly shorter length hits right above the hips for a flattering fit. Made with recycled materials including PrimaLoft, a sustainable alternative to down, this warm jacket is eco-friendly and budget-friendly! There are also multiple pockets for extra storage, which we always appreciate.

See It!

Get the Cropped Puffer Jacket for just $223 (originally $248) at J.Crew!

According to one customer, this posh puffer “is fairly lightweight and does keep me warm. There is nothing worse than a coat suffocating you, which this doesn’t do. The gold buttons are a nice detail. I love it and would highly recommend it. It goes with so many outfits and still looks classy.” Another reviewer raved, ” Love the color and the pockets — the jacket kept me toasty warm and dry when I wore it to lunch on the coast on a very rainy and cold day. Very pleased.

Related: 20 Stylish Pieces New York Moms Are Wearing Right Now

Go from day to night with this J.Crew jacket! Channel Wilde by pairing this puffer with your favorite fitness look or opt for a sweater and jeans like the model above. And for a night out, add this outerwear on top of faux leather pants and a bodysuit.

Stop shivering in thin jackets or overheating in heavy coats! This lightweight puffer is the best of both worlds. Snag this stylish staple on sale now at J.Crew!

See it! Get the Cropped Puffer Jacket for just $223 (originally $248) at J.Crew!

Lip Protection. Closeup of Beautiful Young Woman Healthy Lips. Female Model Mouth With Smooth Perfect Skin And Natural Manicure Touching Her Plush Lips. Lip Care And Beauty. High Resolution

Deal of the Day

Exclusive Code! Shop With Us to Save 25% on This Healing Vanilla Lip Mask View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Olivia Wilde Shares a Salad Dressing Recipe Following Former Nanny's Claims

Olivia Wilde

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!