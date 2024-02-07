Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looks like Olivia Wilde is getting a head start on her Valentine’s Day attire! The Don’t Worry Darling director was spotted out in Los Angeles yesterday rocking a red puffer. We love how the vibrant hue elevates her all-black workout ensemble (and the coat’s interior pink lining is even more fitting for V-Day!). Whether you prefer red, black, white or tan, you can shop this exact jacket on sale right now at J.Crew!

It may seem counterintuitive to invest in a winter coat towards the end of winter, but this is actually a great time to stock up on seasonal styles you can take into 2025. Here’s the thing about outerwear: it doesn’t change much from year to year. We rarely feel the need to replace our peacoats and parkas, but we have been on the lookout for a new puffer to keep up with the current trends. Shoppers say that this J.Crew coat “fit and felt like a $500 jacket.” Score!

Featuring gold hardware for added elegance, this puffer coat doesn’t feel slouchy or sloppy like other styles on the market. The slightly shorter length hits right above the hips for a flattering fit. Made with recycled materials including PrimaLoft, a sustainable alternative to down, this warm jacket is eco-friendly and budget-friendly! There are also multiple pockets for extra storage, which we always appreciate.

According to one customer, this posh puffer “is fairly lightweight and does keep me warm. There is nothing worse than a coat suffocating you, which this doesn’t do. The gold buttons are a nice detail. I love it and would highly recommend it. It goes with so many outfits and still looks classy.” Another reviewer raved, ” Love the color and the pockets — the jacket kept me toasty warm and dry when I wore it to lunch on the coast on a very rainy and cold day. Very pleased.

Go from day to night with this J.Crew jacket! Channel Wilde by pairing this puffer with your favorite fitness look or opt for a sweater and jeans like the model above. And for a night out, add this outerwear on top of faux leather pants and a bodysuit.

Stop shivering in thin jackets or overheating in heavy coats! This lightweight puffer is the best of both worlds. Snag this stylish staple on sale now at J.Crew!

