Stay Warm and Trendy With the Best Winter Coat Styles to Shop

The best way to showcase your fashion sense in the winter is with the coats you wear. Think about it — 90% of the time you’re bundled up to protect yourself from the cold, so you might as well do it in style! There is no shortage of coat styles, but there are a few that will never go out of style. Below, you’ll find an outline of the top coat styles of 2024, along with plenty of options to add to your closet. It’s not too late to upgrade your winter fashion game!

Best Duster Coats

Duster coats get their name because they’re long enough to “dust” the floor. These styles are ideal for keeping your whole body warm and fending off intense winds. Plus, they’re extremely elegant, making them ideal to wear to special occasions like the opera! That said, there are a few styles, like the Nike Sportswear Oversize Tech Scuba Knit Duster, that are a bit more casual. Throw it on over your workout gear and sling a belt bag across your chest for a chic running errands look.

1. Ebossy Women’s Double-Breasted Duster — was $89, now just $70!

2. Nike Sportswear Oversize Tech Scuba Knit Duster — just $205!

3. Calvin Klein Women’s Belted Wrap Coat — was $400, now just $100!

4. Show Me Your Mumu Amsterdam Jacket — just $228!

5. Mango Oversized Knit Coat — just $140!

Best Puffer Coats

Often filled with down, these trendy jackets are extremely warm, yet still manage to feel lightweight. I always break my puffer out when the temperature dips below 20°F (which happens pretty often in the northeast!). These coats come in all lengths, and some are puffier than others. For a solid mix of functionality and style, you can’t go wrong with the Bernardo Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket which comes in 11 colors (and it’s currently on sale!).

6. Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat — just $52!

7. Bernardo Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket — was $180, now just $100!

8. Levi’s Faux-Leather Short Puffer Jacket — was $150, now just $45!

9. BlankNYC Rainbow Puffer — just $198!

10. Big Chill Women’s Maxi Puffer Coat — just $33!

Best Faux-Fur Coats

Entire your mob wife era by slipping into a faux-fur coat. The epitome of opulence, these fun jackets add pizzaz to any outfit and are my top pick for nights out on the town. While not as warm as some of the other winter coat styles, they’re extremely fun and will still keep you comfortable as you bounce around downtown. If you get cold easily, I recommend a longer style, like the Abercrombie Faux-Fur Long Length Coat for more coverage.

11. The Drop Women’s Kiara Loose-Fit Long Fur Coat — just $140!

12. BCBGMAXAZRIA Chevron Faux-Fur Hooded Jacket — was $298, now just $170!

13. I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Faux-Fur Coat — just $130!

14. Heartloom Sari Coat — just $199!

15. Abercrombie Faux-Fur Long Length Coat — was $240, now just $100!

Best Peacoats

The classic peacoat is one of the most refined options around. Made primarily of wool, these overcoats simply look posh and are ideal for days when you’re heading into the office or nice dinners. I personally love the London Fog Women’s Single-Breasted Peacoat & Scarf. I’ve had a similar style for almost seven years, and this one includes a scarf!

16. Hooever Women’s Winter Wool Peacoat — was $80, now just $60!

17. Karl Lagerfeld Paris Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat — was $325, now just $180!

18. London Fog Women’s Single-Breasted Peacoat & Scarf – was $285 now just $90!

19. Free People Highlands Wool Peacoat — was $268, now just $161!

20. Sanctuary Wool Blend Coat with Removable Shearling Collar — just $240!

