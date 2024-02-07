Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Alright, let’s talk about jogger suits — the ultimate cozy, comfy and stylish staple for those moments when you just want to chill and look cute at the same time.

Related: 20 Stylish Pieces New York Moms Are Wearing Right Now Just an uptown mom, dressing for an uptown world! When you have kids, getting dressed in the morning can be the last thing on your mind, yet it’s something you desire most. The key is comfortable-yet-stylish footwear, layering with accessories and an oversized coat that effortlessly elevates even the simplest of ensembles. With that in […]

Whether you’re all about flaunting those curves or keeping it low-key to hide any imperfections (but, let’s be real, you don’t have any!), a good jogger suit always has your back. It’s like wrapping yourself in a warm hug during those hibernation days when all you want is to feel snug and settled. With that in mind, let’s find you the perfect jogger suit that not only feels amazing — but also makes you look like a million bucks. Read on for out top picks!

17 Jogger Sets to Shop Now

1. Oh, She’s Fine: Just because it’s a jogger situation doesn’t mean it has to be strictly athletic. Take a look at this elevated and versatile two-piece stat!

2. Marked Down: At just $35 per piece, this all-white jogger set is giving us major J. Lo vibes! Plus, it’s marked down to fit every budget.

3. World Traveler: Jet-setting and craving ultimate comfort? Don’t forget to pack Spanx’s AirEssentials top and bottoms for the comfiest travel ensemble ever!

4. Super Duper: Meet the bestselling dupe to the above AirEssentials jogger set — talk about affordable!

5. No Filter: Rock a striped nautical sweater top with jogger pants and channel your inner Instagram model on the move.

6. Branded: If you’re all about the name brands, Nike is here to keep you motivated with their “just do it” attitude. This set is perfect for both workouts and lounging.

7. Leave it to Kim K: Skims has nailed it with their fleece-lined sweatshirt and shorts combo, perfect for showcasing your booty in absolute comfort. Thanks, Kim!

8. Flower Power: Love tie-dye? Then you’re going to adore this multi-pink sweatshirt and pants combo.

9. Slow Mornings: Embrace casual and carefree vibes with this waffled material jogger set featuring a V-neck half button-down.

10. Unexpected Play: Add a fun twist to your jogger game with a sherpa-lined half button-down and high-waisted pants!

11. Aviator Nation: Get your stripes on with vibrant blues in this sweatshirt zip-up and matching pants!

12. Retro Realness: Revive ’80s wind protection with our favorite windbreaker tracksuit — before the breeze catches on!

13. Trendy: Lean into the oversized trend with these mid-rise joggers paired with a matching sweatshirt.

14. On Point: Channel that low-key millionaire vibe with a cashmere hoodie zip-up teamed with cashmere bottoms for an extra touch of sophistication.

15. Super Hot: For those warmer climates, opt for a two-piece set featuring a short-sleeve shirt for added breathability.

16. Feeling Collegiate: Upgrade your track collection with a color-block stripe top inspired by varsity style paired with solid pants for a twist.

17. Hiya, Barbie: Remember velour? Lean into your favorite ’90s jogger suit with a cropped hoodie and smooth plush pants.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us