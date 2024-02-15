Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we spent Valentine’s Day watching The Crown, a royal romance was playing out in real time. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted walking hand in hand yesterday in Whistler, Canada while visiting the Winter Training Camp for the 2025 Invictus Games. Even though the weather was freezing, snow didn’t stop the philanthropist from looking sharp as usual. The Suits star wore a winter-white ensemble with a beige puffer coat and gray Sorel boots. By some miracle, these snow boots are still in stock on Zappos!

Markle’s style influence is so strong, in fact, that there’s even a name for the phenomenon that follows her fashion: the Markle Sparkle. According to Glamour, “Lyst reports that, on average, whenever Markle wears something, the brand will see a 200% increase in search demand over the following week.” So, it’s only a matter of time before these waterproof boots sell out! Bonus: They’re currently on sale for 35% off!

Get the Sorel Joan of Arctic Waterproof Boots for just $156 (originally $240) at Zappos!

Spring may be on its way, but there’s still plenty of time to make the most out of these Sorel snow boots! And the beauty of these boots is that they’ll stay in style from year to year, so you’re saving money by stocking up on this winter wear deal. Made with waterproof leather and suede, these snow shoes will keep your feet dry and toasty in wet weather. The faux-fur trim adds warmth and style, while the cushioned footbed offers comfort and support. Don’t worry about slipping on ice in these sturdy shoes! The rubber outsole provides excellent traction for stability.

Available in black, camel, taupe, ivory and gray, these boots are classy, comfy and chic.

In fact, one customer called this Sorel shoe the “Best Winter Boot Ever. I live in Vermont and these are by far the best winter boots I have ever owned. I was in search of a cute waterproof boot that was comfortable. I have worn these boots everywhere and have received so many compliments on them.” Another shopper said, “This style is the perfect compromise of fashion and function. So far this winter, it has dropped to -12°, not counting wind chill, and my feet still stay warm.” And one reviewer reported, “Very soft and cozy interior, easy and quick on and off, keep my feet warm and dry, very stylish for a snow boot, excellent quality and workmanship. These are truly boots to last a lifetime.”

These boots are the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe! If you have a ski trip coming up or just live in a cold climate, then you’ll love this fabulous footwear. Team these shoes with leggings, jeans or snow pants for an easy OOTD. Get ready to sparkle like Markle in these Sorel snow boots!

