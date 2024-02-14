Brave the Ice and Snow With These Rugged yet Cozy Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Warmer weather isn’t quite here for everyone across the country just yet, but it’s on its way. For now, we’re still going to have to deal with all the cold weather, including ice and snow, as it moves throughout the area and dumps all that wintry precipitation everywhere. That means if you’ve been looking for an excuse to buy a new pair of boots, you’ve got it.

If you’re over buying new boots that can’t quite handle winter weather, you might want to give this pair a try. They’ll get you through even the heaviest snow days, and you’ll be nice and cozy, instead of having to worry about ruined shoes that you spent a pretty penny on.

The Sorel Caribou X Boot Chelsea Cozy may remind you of Ugg boots, but they’re much more capable of handling rough terrain. They’re made from leather with leather lining and a removable leather insole. They pull on with an elastic panel closure and an ankle pull tab, too.

Get the Sorel Caribou X Boot Chelsea Cozy for just $176 at Zappos!

They’re super cute in the aesthetics department, too. Just check out the wool-clad front of the boot. It’s nice and cozy, and the kind of fabric you want to curl up with at home when it’s time to snuggle with your favorite blanket. It’s just in shoe form here.

If you want to snag a new pair of shoes that both function well and feel good on your feet, you should absolutely grab a pair of these boots – they work hard and look great, so there’s no real reason to skip out on them. Especially since walking in snow and ice without a good pair of shoes means you might end up breaking a leg. Or ankle.

