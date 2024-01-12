Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you have boots that are made for walking? If the answer is no, you’re in the right place. Boots are a winter necessity, and you can’t just have one pair in your closet. Think about it — you need at least a heeled pair, a flat pair, thigh-highs and booties to have a well-rounded boot wardrobe. With that in mind, I found the most stylish choices in each of those categories, so you can get all of your boot shopping done in one place (you’re welcome!).

Get your credit card ready, because you’re about to see some of the trendiest boots of the season. Prepare to receive so many compliments when you strut around in any of the options below!

Best Heeled Boots

1. The Chunky Heel: If you want a heeled boot but aren’t a fan of stilettos (I don’t blame you, they’re difficult to walk in), chunky block heels offer more stability. You can’t go wrong with this classic Modatope pair — just $65!

2. Strut Around Town: Now if you do love stilettos, you’ll adore these sleek black boots from I.N.C. — was $100, now just $40!

3. Upgraded Western: Traditional cowboy boots are a little too yee-haw for me. Although, Dan Post’s fresh take on the western style has me ready to jump on the trend — was $310, now just $218!

4. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a solid pair of fancy brown boots in their wardrobe. While many heeled options are a pain to walk in, reviewers say this pair from Jessica Simpson is incredibly comfortable!

5. Highly-Rated Hit: Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Dream Pairs boots their 5-star approval because they’re sturdy, true to size and straight up gorgeous — was $60, now just $56!

Best Flat Boots

6. Serious Steal: Get the equestrian look for less with these Macy’s exclusive leather riding boots that are currently discounted by over $100— was $180, now just $72!

7. A Little Bling: Quiet luxury who? We adore everything about these Michael Kors Rory Boots — especially the golden MK ankle strap — was $275, now just $139!

8. Cozy Classic: We couldn’t bring you the best boots without including a pair of Uggs! This tall pair keeps your calves toasty in frigid temperatures — just $200!

9. Slouchy Chic: The slouchy boots that dominated the early 2000s are making a comeback. To keep up with the trends, we’re adding the Journee Collection Shelley boots to our cart! — just $60!

10. An Absolute Must-Have: No wardrobe is complete without a pair of suede boots. Our top pick? These Dolce Vita Eamon knee highs – was $220, now just $132!

Best Thigh-High Boots

11. Perfect for a Night Out: These expertly crafted Shoe’N Tale boots morph to your leg so you won’t have to constantly pull them up throughout the night — was $105, now just $49!

12. No Purse Needed: Hate carrying around a bag? Same. Luckily, these Steve Madden boots have built-in functioning cargo pockets to hold your necessities in a fun fashion — was $160, now just $64!

13. Showstopper: From the figure-skimming leather material to the electroplated heel, these Katy Perry boots have so many fun details — was $169, now just $101!

14. Laced Up: While so many suede boots look similar, these ones from Journee Collection stand out in a crowd thanks to the sassy lace-up design — was $80, now just $56!

15. Simply Beautiful: When you’re unsure of what shoes to wear, you can always fall back on these suede beauties from Mtzyoa because they go with everything! — was $49, now just $39!

Best Booties

16. Barbie Girl: Still have Barbie fever? Us too! Wearing hot pink is an instant mood-booster, which is why we love wearing these shiny I.N.C. booties while out and about — was $90, now just $36!

17. Snakeskin Stunner: These Dirty Laundry booties prove that western styles and snakeskin are a match made in heaven — was $70, now just $43!

18. Miles and Miles: These booties were made for walking (literally!). They offer a ton a traction and comfy insoles so your feet are less likely to get sore — just $33!

19. Razzle Dazzle: Time to go to the club! These Wild Pair booties are like disco balls for your feet — was $100, now just $40!

20. Time for an Upgrade: When’s the last time you got new black booties? Well, it’s the perfect time to upgrade with these awesome Aldo ankle boots — just $140!

