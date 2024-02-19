Crush a Workout Like Kylie Jenner in This Alo Sculpting Sports Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re like Us, then you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians from the very beginning. And if there’s one thing these sisters love more than getting glam or throwing a party, it’s working out in style. Decked out in sporty sets and athletic attire, the mega-stars always look fashionable while staying fit.

Just last week, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram in an Alo Yoga sports bra and leggings, along with a pink Bottega Veneta bag (because, why not?). Now we finally have motivation to hit the gym! Whereas the designer purse is way out of our budget, we can actually afford the black bra! To quote the Kardashians, Bible.

Get the Airlift Ribbed Jump Start V-Neck Bra for just $68 at Alo Yoga!

Kick it like Kylie in the Airlift Ribbed Jump Start V-Neck Bra! Made with a lightweight material, this supportive sports bra smooths your shape and contours your curves. You can squat, sweat and soar through high-impact activity without worrying about any wardrobe malfunctions. The deep V-neck design will lift your chest while the strappy racerback will sculpt your shoulders. Such a flattering fit!

Team this movement-ready sports bra with high-waisted leggings for a workout or sweatpants for a wind-down chill sesh. Available in both black and limited-edition olive! This high-quality crop top is an exercise essential that will elevate any activewear.

Reviewers are raving that this Alo sports bra is an all-star staple!

“This bra is perfection! Love it!! From the ribbed fabric to the subtle v neck design, this bra is perfection! Super flattering but also supportive.”

Super comfortable and soft fabric — looks so flattering (especially on smaller chested ladies like myself).”

“Wore this (bought the matching skort, too) at a resort in Mexico for morning beach walks/brunch. Got compliments everywhere I went, love the color, the fit, and seriously, it is so comfy.”

“Great fit, V-neck is flattering, I wear this to HIIT, Pilates and yoga. Love it!”

“Perfect fit! Love the fabric and feel. Gives full support without feeling tight.”

Channel Kylie’s sporty style with this Alo Yoga sports bra! Sadly, this purchase does not come with Timothée Chalamet or a jaw-dropping net worth.

