Celebrities are more like us than you think — their lives aren’t just filled with glitz, glam and red carpets. Many of them also run their own errands and wear lounge attire while out and about. When I see models like Emily Ratajkowski wear leggings, I always assume they’re lululemon. (I mean, they are the most popular leggings of all time.) I recently learned, however, that EmRata’s go-to boot cut leggings are from another fan favorite athletic apparel brand: Alo Yoga.

The model has been spotted numerous times in the past couple weeks wearing the Alo Airbrush High Waist Boot Cut Leggings while braving the New York City cold. In her most recent outing, Ratajkowski made the laidback bottoms look ultra-chic by pairing them with a brown puffer coat, Nike sneakers, chunky gold earrings and futuristic shades.

Get the Alo Airbrush High Waist Boot Cut Leggings for $119 at Revolve!

When yoga pants first became popular in the 2010s, the boot cut style was all the rage. As time went on, more form-fitting silhouettes have become more common — although, if EmRata’s favorite style is any indication, I think boot cut pants are about to have their moment again. I consider them to be a cross between leggings and sweatpants: They hug and support you in all the right places, then give you some extra space to move around and experiment with footwear. Essentially, Alo’s boot cut leggings are super versatile and fun for lounge days, errand runs and everything in between.

Shoppers — especially taller people over 5’8″ — are also huge fans of these pants. Many explain that these are the first boot cut style they have found that areactually long enough for their legs, providing them with the perfect fit. “These are amazing,” one customer raves. “The length of the leggings is perfect for us tall girlies. I love how they are fitting too but are not uncomfortable and still have some great stretch.”

Others mention that aside from lounging, these can also hold their own at the gym. “These are my favorite pants. I wear them every chance I get,” another reviewer says. “They are great for reformer Pilates. The straps don’t slip on my thighs. That is all I ask for when looking for workout leggings. I love them!”

As someone who has an embarrassing amount of straight leg leggings, I’m officially convinced it’s time to add a bootcut pair (or two) to my collection stat. After sifting through reviews (and, of course, seeing EmRata rock these) I strongly believe there’s no better option than the Alo Airbrush High Waist Boot Cut Leggings. Take my advice — be sure to stock up before they get too popular and sell out!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more Alo Yoga at Revolve here!

