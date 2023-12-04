Who says you can’t wear a crop top in December?

Emily Ratajkowski was seen out in New York City on Friday, December 1, wearing an outfit that could have been worn in the warmer months — were it not for the massive coat she threw on top.

The 32-year-old model wore a navy blue cropped T-shirt with a red and white design on the front. She paired this with baggy cargo pants that fell below her belly button, a pair of black and white Speedcat OG + Sparco Driving Puma sneakers and a reversible sheepskin coat from Mango. The cozy coat is still available for purchase, and is one of the brand’s most expensive items at $1,999.99.

Ratajkowski topped the look off with a pair of sunglasses and small hoop earrings. She wore minimal makeup, with her hair down and parted in the middle.

The crop top in question has the words “DIMONIS DE SANT JOAN” written on the front. The Sant Joan festival is celebrated every year in Spain on June 24, and marks the birth of St. John the Baptist.

Whether Ratajkowski attended the festival or not, the summer shirt makes a surprisingly good addition to a cold weather wardrobe — provided that a larger-than-life coat is added on top.

This is not the first time Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing the gray sheepskin coat from Mango. She wore the piece for the first time in November while out walking in New York with her son, Sly, 2. On that day, the My Body author opted for a casual look in a pair of black Danzy sweatpants, neon green Loewe Cloudtilt sneakers, a slouchy Loewe purse and Prada sunglasses.

She is also no stranger to wearing a crop top in cold weather. Most recently, Ratajkowski was photographed on November 24 wearing a bralette underneath an open cardigan and leather coat, baring her midriff despite chilly autumn temperatures. She paired that look with belted baggy pants, heeled black boots and a black Hermes shoulder bag.

Earlier that same month, Ratajkowski wore a black long sleeve turtleneck crop top from Mirror Palais with a pair of low rise belted baggy pants. She stuck to a similar outfit formula by pairing this with an open sheepskin robe coat and black and white Puma sneakers.