Emily Ratajkowski brought back one of 2022’s most popular fall trends: fuzzy bucket hats.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted in New York City on Monday, November 13, rocking the cozy piece during a midday stroll. Ratajkowski paired the rust-colored accessory with a leather button-up jacket, a light brown sweater and black dress pants.

Ratajkowski completed the getup with dark sneakers, black sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Ratajkowski was first spotted in the bucket hat in December of last year, teaming the topper with a padded leather wrap coat, black tights and snakeskin knee-high boots.

While bucket hats originally debuted in the early 1990s, the furry version of the look first made its appearance in the late ’90s. Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay wore a fluffy top hat in 1996 for the hit music video “Virtual Insanity,” and Pamela Anderson also took part in the fad at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Marc Jacobs then designed an autumn/winter collection featuring oversized faux-fur hats, and Rihanna revived the trend again in 2020 with a lime green number.

In addition to Ratajkowski, stars including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber are also fans of the fuzzy bucket hat.

Ratajkowski’s bucket hat isn’t the only reason her style captivates Us.

The Gone Girl star has mastered the art of balancing sexiness and tastefulness on and off the red carpet. On November 7, she was spotted out and about in the Big Apple, wearing a crop top underneath a leather trench coat and wide-leg pants. One day prior, she got leggy in a tiny balloon dress by Tory Burch at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. She paired the frock with satin sandal heels and wore her brunette mane parted to the side.

Another standout style moment from Ratajkowski came late last month when she was on a coffee run. She opted to brace for the chilly weather in a gray bra and a low-waisted pleated skirt and a leather bomber jacket, which she wore open. She topped off her outfit with a black top-handle bag by Miu Miu.

Ratajkowski has appeared in a number of Miu Miu and Tory Burch ads throughout her modeling career. She’s also walked the runway for both fashion houses as well as Michael Kors, Versace, Marc Jacobs, JW Anderson and more.

She opened up about her fashion career in a May 2022 interview with Grazia, saying she was “intimidated” by the industry. “When I started modeling full-time, I felt intimidated by fashion,” she told the publication. “I felt there were so many rules. But as I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’ Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before. Pulling from that.”