Anne Hathaway blessed Us with not one but two breathtaking ensembles at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, November 6.

Hathaway, 40, who hosted the ceremony, which took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, graced the red carpet in a denim number by Ralph Lauren. The outfit, which came from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 runway, featured a button-up corset top and a high-waisted skirt that fell into a cascading train.

Upon closer look, Hathaway’s top appeared to be a deconstructed blazer and was finished with a deep blue floral design. The skirt featured a coordinating illustration in a lighter, more muted hue. Hathaway accessorized the two-piece with a collared necklace by Bulgari and wore her hair loose with volume. For glam, Hathaway opted for a natural glow that included warm eyes and a glossy pink lip.

Later in the night, Hathaway slipped out of the jean set and into a bright red gown by Rodarte. The floor-length piece was equipped with a sheer lace fabric and a criss-cross bodice. The garment was completed with protruding flowers and black beading throughout. Hathaway complemented the dress with a chic updo and minimal jewelry.

Related: The Best Looks From the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards: See Anne Hathaway, Chase Stoke... The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards show at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, November 6. The glitzy ceremony — presented by Amazon Fashion — was hosted by Anne Hathaway, who was praised by the organization for her contributions to film and fashion. “The […]

During the ceremony, Hathaway presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award to Catherine Holstein of Khaite. (The label is most known for Katie Holmes’ viral cashmere bra, which she wore with a matching cardigan in 2019.)

Other 2023 CFDA winners include Serena Williams, who was named Fashion Icon, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who received the Innovation Award for her lifestyle platform, Goop.

In addition to Hathaway, Williams, 42, and Paltrow, 51, the soirée was attended by Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Dove Cameron, Shay Mitchell, Quinta Brunson, Saweetie, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham and more.

Each year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America recognizes and celebrates champions in the fashion industry. The organization is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with the goal of strengthening the “impact of American fashion globally by amplifying creative excellence, business longevity and positive impact,” per the CFDA website.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay. Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a […]

Past honorees include Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Bestsey Johnson and celebrities Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna.

Rihanna famously accepted her CFDA win in a completely see-through Swarovski crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown in 2014. She went topless underneath the frock, only sporting a thong. She accessorized with a sparkly cap and a pink fur shawl.