The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards show at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, November 6.

The glitzy ceremony — presented by Amazon Fashion — was hosted by Anne Hathaway, who was praised by the organization for her contributions to film and fashion.

“The CFDA is thrilled that Anne, a native New Yorker and a performer with extensive experience in theater and film, has agreed to host the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb announced ahead of the big event. “We are looking forward to her bringing her infectious energy and charm to the CFDA stage.”

Sarah Jessica Parker was originally slated to emcee the soirée but was forced to pull

out “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the CFDA said in a statement via its website.

The nominees and honorees for the 2023 event include Joseph Alturzarra for Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Raul Lopez for LAUR and Tory Burch for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. In the American Menswear Designer of the Year category, Mike Amiri for AMIRI is up against Willy Chavarria, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Teddy von Ranson for Teddy Vonranson and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York.

