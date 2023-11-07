Jenna Lyons has long been a fashion icon. Her signature square-framed glasses, crisp button-down shirts and slicked-back bun are unmistakably her.

So, it was no surprise that when Lyons, 55, showed up at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards on Monday, November 6, in New York City her outfit did not disappoint.

The former J. Crew creative director looked sophisticated in a black tailored pantsuit featuring a double-breasted blazer and slightly cropped trousers. Lyons styled the look with some unexpected accessories, including a pair of white pumps and a bright green tie-knot purse.

Lyons wore her hair in a sleek side part and added a swipe of bright red lipstick for a fun pop of color.

When asked what the inspiration behind her look was, Lyons told Access Hollywood, “I’m actually always trying to not be too noticeable. Is that okay?”

“I mean, it’s hard to hide when you look like a goddess,” the interviewer replied.

“No, I can hide, I think I’m hiding. Like, nobody cares — like, look at her,” Lyons joked, gesturing to someone off camera.

Despite Lyons’ wish to not stand out from the crowd, her power suit lent an undeniably cool and effortless edge to the red carpet.

RHONY fans were especially thrilled to see Lyons attend the CFDA Awards after her noticeable absence at BravoCon over the weekend. On the same red carpet, Lyons told Entertainment Tonight why she skipped the three-day fan convention.

“I said some really important things to do, like twiddle my thumbs,” she teased. “No, I had an event and I had some other things that I had to do that were personal. And I’m preparing for — I have to leave tonight, I have to be on a flight so I just couldn’t. It didn’t work out.”

In an interview at BravoCon, Andy Cohen dished on Season 14 of RHONY and addressed rumors that Lyons might not be returning for a second season.

“What I’m most excited about is that there’s so much momentum going into another season of the show, and they’re all a real cohesive group and we have something that you can’t make up and I’m really excited about it,” he said, adding, “I am confident that I want her to return and I hope she does.”