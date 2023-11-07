Jenna Lyons broke plenty of hearts by skipping BravoCon — but the reason behind her absence was not that serious.

“I said some really important things to do, like twiddle my thumbs,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, joked to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 6.

When asked whether her absence means she won’t return to RHONY for season 15, Jenna replied, “No, no, no, I had an event and I had some other things that I had to do that were personal. … I had to leave tonight, so I had to be on a flight, so I just couldn’t. It didn’t work out.”

Jenna admitted that she didn’t really have any FOMO while seeing her costars’ updates from the Las Vegas event, telling ET “no” when asked whether she missed being at the three-day fan convention.

All of the other new RHONY cast members — Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva — were in attendance at BravoCon this past weekend, which only added fuel to fan speculation that Jenna doesn’t plan on coming back for another season.

Some of her castmates, however, don’t think Jenna is ready to bow out just yet. “She’s such an amazing entrepreneur and businesswoman and such a chameleon and has lived nine lives, and I feel like this is just another amazing chapter in her already amazing life,” Brynn, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4.

Sai, meanwhile, told Us that she and her costars are certainly hoping that Jenna will come back for another round of Housewives. “We love Jenna,” Sai, 42, said. “She’s the voice of reason in our group.”

One day earlier, Andy Cohen played coy when asked about Jenna’s possible return during his “Ask Andy” panel, but he said he “hopes” that all six members of the RHONY cast will return for season 15.

Fans certainly hope so as well, as Jenna has become an unlikely favorite among viewers, even though she’s somewhat less willing to follow the Housewives rules on girls’ trips. She also did the unthinkable in September by wearing jeans to her first reunion taping.

Last month, Jenna told Us that she’s “100 percent” surprised by her popularity among Bravo fans. “After my first couple of days filming with big personalities like Ubah and Brynn, I didn’t think anyone would even remember my name,” she explained. “Let alone fangirl and fanboy on the street.”