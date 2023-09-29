Jenna Lyons slayed her first Real Housewives of New York City reunion in a laid-back — and classy — outfit.
Lyons, 55, arrived at the reunion taping on Friday, September 29, in a trendy and chic look. Her ensemble featured casual blue jeans from Levi’s, a dashing Saint Laurent blazer, a sheer Thom Browne top and a silky YSL tie.
She accessorized with a gold charm bracelet and matching watch, multiple rings, bright red nails, Dries Van Noten sparkly sandals and a glittery choker by Ultimate Diamond.
For glam, Lyons donned minimal foundation, filled in eyebrows, long lashes (from her lash brand, LoveSeen) and her go-to bright red lips. Her hair was parted on the side and worn in a slicked-back side ponytail.
Lyons told Bravo on Friday that she didn’t have an outfit planned ahead of the reunion but went for a “neutral” look.
While Lyons opted for a more casual look, her costars — Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan — all rocked gowns.
Whitfield, 36, looked seriously stylish in an Alessandra Rich velvet gown featuring a thigh-high slit, heart-shaped diamond on the belt and an off-the-shoulder neckline finished with a lace hem. She made the look even more fierce with silver heels and a diamond necklace.
Lichy, 36, meanwhile, sported a beaded David Koma mini dress featuring a V-neck, dainty spaghetti straps and a slit skirt finished with zipper enclosures. Her brunette mane was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.
De Silva, 42, paired a LaQuan Smith mock turtleneck gold dress with matching chrome heels. She added even more spice to the outfit with sparkly eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a slicked-back updo and groovy earrings.
Tank, 43, beamed in a shimmery Blumarine charcoal-colored design finished with a cutout on her side. She wore her brunette locks in a high ponytail with a gold elastic and accessorized with long white nails, bangle bracelets, high heels and statement earrings.
Hassan, 40, commanded attention in a Harbison sheer lacy dress featuring a scoop neckline, a delicate train and intricate straps. She made the look even more glamorous with a diamond necklace, dangly earrings and dazzling rings.
Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET. It will stream on Peacock the following day.