Stylish

Jenna Lyons Is Lovely in Levi’s Jeans at the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reunion

By
Jenna Lyons Dresses Down for ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Reunion
Jenna Lyons Courtesy of Bravo

Jenna Lyons slayed her first Real Housewives of New York City reunion in a laid-back — and classy — outfit.

Lyons, 55, arrived at the reunion taping on Friday, September 29, in a trendy and chic look. Her ensemble featured casual blue jeans from Levi’s, a dashing Saint Laurent blazer, a sheer Thom Browne top and a silky YSL tie.

She accessorized with a gold charm bracelet and matching watch, multiple rings, bright red nails, Dries Van Noten sparkly sandals and a glittery choker by Ultimate Diamond.

For glam, Lyons donned minimal foundation, filled in eyebrows, long lashes (from her lash brand, LoveSeen) and her go-to bright red lips. Her hair was parted on the side and worn in a slicked-back side ponytail.

Lyons told Bravo on Friday that she didn’t have an outfit planned ahead of the reunion but went for a “neutral” look.

While Lyons opted for a more casual look, her costarsBrynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan — all rocked gowns.

Whitfield, 36, looked seriously stylish in an Alessandra Rich velvet gown featuring a thigh-high slit, heart-shaped diamond on the belt and an off-the-shoulder neckline finished with a lace hem. She made the look even more fierce with silver heels and a diamond necklace.

Bravo Unveils RHONY Season 14 Reunion Looks
Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Sai De Silva. Courtesy of Bravo

Lichy, 36, meanwhile, sported a beaded David Koma mini dress featuring a V-neck, dainty spaghetti straps and a slit skirt finished with zipper enclosures. Her brunette mane was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

De Silva, 42, paired a LaQuan Smith mock turtleneck gold dress with matching chrome heels. She added even more spice to the outfit with sparkly eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a slicked-back updo and groovy earrings.

Tank, 43, beamed in a shimmery Blumarine charcoal-colored design finished with a cutout on her side. She wore her brunette locks in a high ponytail with a gold elastic and accessorized with long white nails, bangle bracelets, high heels and statement earrings.

Hassan, 40, commanded attention in a Harbison sheer lacy dress featuring a scoop neckline, a delicate train and intricate straps. She made the look even more glamorous with a diamond necklace, dangly earrings and dazzling rings.

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET. It will stream on Peacock the following day.

Jenna Lyons
1253036699_rhonyc a

The Real Housewives of New York City

