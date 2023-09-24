The Real Housewives of New York City’s cast trip to Anguilla has been full of drama — and Erin Lichy regrets her role in at least one of the blowups.

Erin, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly that she now feels bad about telling the group that Jenna Lyons didn’t want to fly coach. “I think there was missing context,” explained on Monday, September 18. “There was more conversation that was had at that time.”

According to Erin, the other cast members already knew that Jenna, 55, had flown first class to Anguilla, but she still doesn’t feel great about how the situation went down.

“I wasn’t delivering any new news, I was just saying it on TV because I knew it was going to be shown in our conversation with her and I wanted it to be clarified in front of the girls,” Erin explained. “That being said, I should have given her more support because she was in a vulnerable state.”

While Jenna admitted she didn’t want to fly economy, she also said she wanted to arrive early so she could work on her tan before her costars touched down at the beach. She suffers from incontinentia pigmenti, which causes hyperpigmentation, but she explained that having a tan helps her feel more confident about her appearance.

“I do think she wanted to be comfortable,” Erin told Us. “I’ve also learned a lot about her through her confessionals. I mean, she told me — I knew her teeth were falling out, but I didn’t realize the level of her skin condition.”

Erin thinks Jenna was probably upset watching the episode back, but she said they’re now on better terms. “Jenna and I have a good enough relationship where we can be like, ‘Why’d you do that? Why’d you do that? Move on,’” Erin said. “And she was just like, ‘You didn’t give them more backstory.’ And I was like, ‘Honestly, I didn’t know all of it then.’ And we had a great conversation. We moved on. That’s what true friends do, and I love her and I should have given her a little bit more grace with it.”

It’s possible that Erin and Jenna hashed it out while filming the RHONY season 14 reunion, which taped earlier this month. “I had no expectations because I had no idea and I didn’t prepare, which maybe I should have because I feel like people were prepared,” Erin explained to Us. “I just walked in and said what I felt. I guess that’s just how I do things. But it was tough. It was really, really tough.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi