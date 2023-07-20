The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons‘ career in fashion was inspired by her experience with the genetic disorder incontinentia pigmenti, which prevents her from growing hair, teeth and eyelashes.

“What it means is that all my teeth are fake,” Lyons, 55, said during a Wednesday, July 19, appearance on The View. “I paid a lot of money for them. My hair is also fake. I could take it off like a hat, it’s not a wig. My eyelashes are fake, and I have no eyebrows, and I have scars all over my skin.”

Lyons continued: “It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion [and beauty] because I wanted to look better. … I was constantly trying to fit in.”

However, finding products that worked on Lyons proved to be a struggle. “When I was doing a lot of red carpets, I kept trying to find eyelashes that looked good and they were just huge on me, I couldn’t wear them.”

In 2020, Lyons took matters into her own hands and “created a line of lashes that aren’t “as over the top.”

Her brand, LoveSeen, offers life-like lashes attached to a thin band, making them appear dainty and realistic. The brand includes half-lashes, individuals and full bands that come in black and brown.

Elsewhere in the interview, coanchor Sunny Hostin highlighted Lyons’ impressive work in fashion. “You’ve been a staple in New York City fashion for decades … When you were president of J. Crew, the brand was a favorite of the Obama family, especially the first lady.”

Lyons worked at J. Crew from 1990 to 2017 and helped elevate the company from preppy to more daring and refined. She was known for sequined designs, neon belts, ballet flats, leather bags and more. Afterward, ​she starred in the reality-documentary show Stylish, which followed her eyelash company as she hired employees and reemerged in the spotlight following her departure from J. Crew.

Most recently, Lyons made her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City, which premiered on Bravo earlier this month. The cast is all new and also stars Jessel Taank, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield.

During Lyons appearance on The View, Hostin, 54, pointed out that the reality show “has now been rebooted to reflect the diversity of New York City.” She continued, “It actually feels real this time. In age, race, religion, sexuality.”

Lyons is the first openly gay New York Housewife, and is currently dating photographer Cass Bird. Lyons was previously married to Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011. Together, they share son Beckett Lyons Mazeau, 16.

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of New York City every Sunday on Bravo or stream it the next day on Peacock.