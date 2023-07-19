Erin Lichy is not pleased with her The Real Housewives of New York costar Brynn Whitfield for getting a little too close to her husband, Abraham Lichy.

“There are things about [Brynn’s] personality that I really love and gravitate towards. … But when she gets to a place that I feel becomes … too serious or like, icky, that’s when I’m just like, ‘OK.’ I kind of put my hands up.” Erin, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly while promoting season 14 of RHONY.

In a May teaser for the rebooted reality show, Brynn, 36, was seen getting chummy with an unidentified married man — whom Erin tells Us is actually her husband. Moreover, the incident occurred at Erin and Abraham’s anniversary party.

In the clip, Brynn jokes to Abraham that if he’s “ready to get a divorce,” she’s “single.” Despite the awkward interaction, Erin says Abraham didn’t feel uncomfortable by Brynn’s behavior and just “laughed it off.” Erin, however, did not appreciate the quip.

“Thinking back on it and the behavior, it’s just not something I would ever do,” she says. “I don’t think that … it was the time or place or the behavior that I find to be quite frankly, normal behavior.”

The incident was the latest in Erin and Brynn’s drama, which kicked off in the season 14 premiere with “Cheese Gate” — during which Erin, Brynn and castmate Sai De Silva found themselves bickering over a cheese spread. (The RHONY reboot also features cast members Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons.)

In the episode, Brynn initiated the drama by recalling to the group that she heard Erin was annoyed by comments Sai had made. Erin thought Sai had dissed her culinary choices by calling the platter “weird.” However, Sai claimed that wasn’t true and admitted she snacked on the appetizer.

“Like, all I did was serve a cheese platter,” she tells Us. “Anything that you do with this group is like, this wasn’t done right. And that was like, so then do it yourself.”

Despite the drama, Erin praised her fellow Housewives for how “different” and “unique” the new cast is.

“I think that like, in a sense there’s something for everyone. There’s something about me that I’m sure a lot of people can relate to,” she notes. “There’s just so much with each of us that, but they’re also so different. It’s not like we’re all talking about the same experience. We’re all talking about very different experiences.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi