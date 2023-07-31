Jenna Lyons showed off her modeling skills while soaking up the sun on a lake.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 31, to share a photo of herself in a sexy low-cut swimsuit. The plunging one-piece drew attention to Lyons’ cleavage and featured a high-rise silhouette. Lyons paired the look with layered necklaces and oversized sunglasses.

In the snap, Lyons could be seen lounging in the swimwear while aboard a boat. “Monday,” she wrote over the photo.

Lyons swimsuit shot comes after she opened up about not liking to show too much skin during episode 2 of the new season of RHONY.

The conversation came about after Lyons gifted her costars Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan and Jessel Taank lingerie while at Lichy’s house in the Hamptons. When Lichy, 36, suggested that the women show off their presents via a fashion show, Lyons revealed that she wouldn’t be participating. (Brynn Whitfield wasn’t present as she was battling a cold.)

“This will not be happening in front of anybody,” Lyons said. “You will see behind closed doors why I cannot. I have a pretty rare genetic disorder. That’s why I never show any skin,” she continued in reference to the disorder incontinentia pigmenti.

Lyons, admitted, however that the only area she will show off is her chest because the skin around her cleavage doesn’t suffer from hyper-pigmentation and scarring caused by the disease.

Lyons opened up further about her condition on a July 19 appearance on The View. In addition to skin blemishes, the disorder prevents her from growing hair, teeth and eyelashes.

“What it means is that all my teeth are fake,” Lyons said during her visit. “I paid a lot of money for them. My hair is also fake. I could take it off like a hat, it’s not a wig. My eyelashes are fake, and I have no eyebrows, and I have scars all over my skin.” Lyons added: “It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion [and beauty] because I wanted to look better. … I was constantly trying to fit in.”

Lyons worked at J. Crew from 1990 to 2017 and helped elevate the company from preppy to more daring and refined. She was known for sequined designs, neon belts, ballet flats, leather bags and more. Afterward, ​she starred in the reality-documentary show Stylish, which followed her eyelash company as she hired employees and reemerged in the spotlight following her departure from J. Crew.

In 2020, Lyons launched LoveSeen — a cosmetics label that offers life-like lashes attached to a thin band, making them appear dainty and realistic. The brand includes half-lashes, individuals and full bands that come in black and brown.