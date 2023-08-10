Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone else insecure about their arms? Whenever we can, we prefer to wear long sleeves to cover up any unflattering features. But it’s not so easy to find cute long-sleeve dresses in the summer! We still want to show a little skin, especially since it’s so hot out.

That’s the beauty of this satin mini dress! It fits like a glove in all the right places. Long sleeves to conceal our arms? Check. Tie waist for tummy control? Totally. Ideal length on our legs? Yes please.

Made with a silky-smooth satin, this cocktail dress manages to sculpt your shape without fitting too tight. It’s pure magic! And as we head into fall, this is the perfect piece for transitional weather. Oh, and we did we mention that it’s on sale for up to 64% off? Believe it or not, there are still more reasons to love this look — read on!

Get the Pretty Garden Satin Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Cocktail Mini Dress for just $20 (originally $56) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Pretty Garden gem is the jack-of-all-trades of dresses! The mini cut and lightweight fabric feel fitting for spring and summer, but the long-sleeve silhouette is also appropriate for fall and winter. You can take this satin stunner from a daytime luncheon to date night. Plus, it’s super comfy to boot!

This vibrant dress features a dazzling design you won’t find anywhere else. The waist tie is truly a game-changer! You can control the length of the look while cinching your waist at the same time. Out of the 30 colors and patterns to choose from, we’re particularly passionate about the gorgeous jewel tones.

Get the Pretty Garden Satin Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Cocktail Mini Dress for just $20 (originally $56) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Pretty Garden long-sleeve dress is currently on sale for only $20! Make sure that you snag this flattering frock before it’s too late.

See it! Get the Pretty Garden Satin Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Cocktail Mini Dress for just $20 (originally $56) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Pretty Garden here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: