21 Loose Summer Dresses That Won’t Stick or Cling to You in the Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The heat waves are coming in strong this summer. Although we desperately want to soak up the sun, lately it feels too hot to even go outside at all! How are we supposed to dress on the most sweltering days of summer? Dresses are likely the best garments to rock, but you have to know exactly what type to wear in order to feel cool and comfortable.

You want to shop for loose dresses — ones that are made from lightweight materials that won’t cling to your body. That’s why we rounded up mini dresses, maxi dresses and other frocks that you can wear on hot nights out this summer. Read on to shop — and stay cool!

21 Loose Dresses That Won’t Stick to You in the Heat

Mini Dresses

1. This spaghetti strap mini dress from AlvaQ has a simple design that’s ideal for everyday wear!

2. We adore the knotted halter style of this ultra-casual sleeveless tunic dress from Romwe!

3. Looking for dresses with pockets? This tiered Tiksawon swing dress is one of our absolute favorites!

4. This flowy tiered dress from KIRUNDO is the epitome of cute, casual and comfy!

5. Another dress from Romwe is this adorable slip that comes in pretty much every shade and print imaginable!

6. Shoppers love this lacy skater dress from ECOWISH so much, they’ve officially made it a bestseller!

7. Boho fans are surely going to want to pick up this classic wrap dress from ZESICA!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

8. It would be impossible for this YESNO maxi dress to stick on hot days due to its voluminous silhouette — we’re obsessed!

9. This midi dress from Romwe also has a billowy vibe that’s dreamy for high temps!

10. We’re going to wear this high-neck halter dress from PRETTYGARDEN to every brunch outing and day party!

11. For a relaxed maxi look, this GRECERELLE dress is an incredible pick — plus, it comes complete with pockets!

12. This leopard-print midi dress from Ophestin comes in so many colors, and shoppers say its design isn’t clingy at all!

13. Minimalist fashionistas should gravitate towards this chic oversized midi dress from The Drop!

14. This Billabong wrap dress has an extended midi length and a super flattering cut!

Going Out Dresses

15. This off-the-shoulder mini dress from Romwe has a lovely chiffon overlay that’s absolutely gorgeous!

16. We also adore this Romwe skater dress that boasts a fitted top and a square neckline — you can easily dress it up for a date!

17. This Gmeitoey satin dress is more fitted, but its ruched design gives it a looser aesthetic that’s seriously slimming!

18. The unique lace design of this PRETTYGARDEN off-the-shoulder mini dress is unlike anything else we’ve seen!

19. This halter neck dress from Romwe has scalloped edges along the hem!

20. Wear this fully sequined Verdusa mini dress when you want to dazzle and make a statement!

21. This satin maxi dress from SheIn is the best look for any formal party or event you have on your summer schedule!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!