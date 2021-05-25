Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer 2021 hasn’t even officially started yet and it’s already been delivering. We’re starting to see our friends and family again, we’re booking trips and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hanging out — and aren’t necessarily being shy about it. It’s just the kind of energy we needed this year!

Of course, the more we see Lopez out, whether alone or hitting the gym with her former flame, the more fashion inspiration we get, so it’s really a win all around. The pair was just spotted — albeit separately — on the balcony of Lopez’s rental home in Miami, and we adored the dress J. Lo wore when stepping out to get some air. We wanted a similar frock for ourselves!

Get the ZESICA Summer Boho Maxi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Check out a mini version here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Just like Lopez’s, this blue dress has a maxi length and tie-up ribbon straps traveling over the shoulders. These ribbon-style straps are definitely a huge emerging trend for this year, and now that we’ve seen J. Lo rock them, we definitely don’t want to miss out. The ZESICA dress also has a square neckline, a shirred, stretchy bodice and a tiered ruffle hem. So cute.

This ZESICA dress is even machine washable. With an A-list worthy design, it looks like it could be a dry clean only type of product that requires your utmost attention, but it’s actually really easy to take care of — and way more in line with our budget than most clothes top celebrities tend to wear!

Get the ZESICA Summer Boho Maxi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Check out a mini version here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress also comes in other colors, so if you’re feeling impatient while waiting for your size to come back into stock and ship, you might want to check out the rest and save a few spots in your closet instead of just one. It’s worth it when you see how pretty the purple, green, pink, red and black are. There are two gorgeous printed versions with flowier hems too that we think would be great for summer weddings!

While J. Lo rocked her dress barefoot on the balcony with her hair pulled back, any version of this dress is capable of impressing out in public with heels, sandals, flats or even a cute pair of canvas sneakers — low-top or high-top. Start planning your looks ASAP so you can wear your dress the second it arrives on your doorstep!

Get the ZESICA Summer Boho Maxi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Check out a mini version here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from ZESICA here and see more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!