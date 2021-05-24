Grab the Vintage Reebok Sneaker That Has So Many Celebs Obsessed — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No, it’s not just you. We’ve been noticing this certain Reebok style around everywhere lately too. Reeboks have always been a sneaker staple in most closets, but more and more lately, we’re seeing a specific vintage design popping up, whether on the city streets on in photos of celebs out and about!

We’re talking about the Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers. So, who’s been rocking Club C? To name just a few examples, we have Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Addison Rae, Gigi Hadid, Brie Larson, Lucy Hale, Camila Mendes, Whitney Port and so many more. So, what’s the hype all about? Let’s take a look!

Get the Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers (originally $75) for just $69.95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Oh yes, did we mention that these sneakers are on sale at Amazon? That’s just the cherry on top of this delicious sundae. Let’s dive into the details. These low-top sneakers are traditional lace-up style and have a 100% leather upper. You’ll find a Reebok logo on the outside, as well as three rows of perforations at the base of the toe for breathability. You’ll also find a vintage logo at the tongue and a cushioned collar for comfort!

Inside this sneaker is a soft fabric lining and padded foam sockliner cushioning. This is on top of an EVA midsole, which absorbs impact to help with any potential fatigue or knee pain. All of this is supported by the high-abrasion rubber outsole, ready to take on anything from a fast-paced commute to pick-up game of basketball!

This sneaker comes in numerous colors, but we especially love the selection of white and off-white shades — we mostly see those on the celeb fans of this shoe too. You really can’t go wrong with a white sneaker, especially not when it’s this comfy, cute and versatile!

This summer, we want to rock these sneakers with some denim shorts and a tank top one day, an airy midi dress the next, a mini skirt and off-the-shoulder blouse the next and a pair of overall shorts the next. We could keep going, but we’d basically just be listing every outfit possibility ever. These shoes are down for anything and everything. Grabbing them at full price is already a great value, but grabbing them on sale is definitely a can’t-miss opportunity for Us!

