This Knit Halter Top Looks Just Like the 1 Kristin Cavallari Loves

Kristin Cavallari‘s casual-yet-chic style is always on point, and thanks to her Instagram Stories, we regularly get a lens into her most legendary looks! The Uncommon James designer frequently shares updates with her followers, and we love picking up style pointers whenever she does.

The 34-year-old recently wore a halter-style knit top that looked comfy and adorable, so naturally, we went to Amazon to try to find our own take on the trend. The top that we settled on is super similar, and we think it has the potential to be a summer staple.

Get the AlvaQ Women’s Summer Halter Loose Casual Sleeveless Tank Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

While the top we found isn’t cropped like the one Cavallari wore, it does have a nearly identical high-neck halter design and a strikingly similar shade. Our goal is never to find identical matches when we shop for celebrity looks for less. Our main purpose is to nail down pieces that have the same vibe, and this knit top from AlvaQ effortlessly gets the job done!

Even though our knit top has a longer hem, we’re equally as infatuated! You can still tuck it into high-waisted jeans or shorts, but you can also tie it into a knot or wear the top out loosely. We adore its versatility! If you want a tighter fit that’s similar to Cavallari’s, you can try ordering your usual size or size down — and of course, you may go up a size for a looser silhouette.

If you’re not feeling the peach-like hue of Cavallari’s top (and our Amazon version), it’s available in plenty of classic colors. It’s even up for grabs with a slightly different neckline and cute embellishments. Easy, breezy lightweight knit garments are mandatory for warm weather, and this top delivers on all fronts. If you’re crushing on Cavallari’s subtle style, this top is one to add to your closet ASAP!

