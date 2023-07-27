Cancel OK
21 Off-White Pieces That Are Perfect for Late Summer

By
off-white summer pieces
We blinked, and somehow it’s almost August! But don’t worry, we still have almost two full months of summer left (fall doesn’t technically start until September 23).

Wearing white after Labor Day used to be a fashion faux pas, but we’ve debunked that tired myth. Winter white is now just as chic as a skip trip to Aspen, so we’re definitely not abandoning ivory. That being said, off-white really pops in warm weather when our tan is in peak form. It’s the shade of the summer!

Below are 21 off-white pieces that are perfect for mid to late summer (and beyond!). Keep it light and bright in these chic styles!

Dresses

Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women’s Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tiered Asymmetric Beach Maxi Long Dress 523bai-XL White
ANRABESS
Breezy beauty! This asymmetrical tiered maxi dress is perfect for a beach day, bridal shower (if you’re the bride) or a birthday party.
$44.99
Get it

Pants

Funyyzo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants

FUNYYZO Women's 2022 Fall Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants Off White
FUNYYZO
The no. 1 bestseller in women’s wear-to-work pants, these high-waisted trousers are sharp and stylish. Take these wide-leg pants from summer to fall!
$42.99
Get it

Layering Pieces

Poetsky Button-Down Shirt

Poetsky Women's Casual V Neck Blouses Button Down Long Sleeve Shirts Tops (Off White M)
Poetsky
Part button-down shirt, part beach cover-up, this off-white top is super versatile. Shoppers say it’s soft and comfy!
$26.99
Get it

Shoes

Kolili Braided Sandals

KOLILI Women's Braided Slide Sandals Open Toe Two Strap Slip On Flat Sandals Casual Summer Shoes Beige, 7 US
KOLILI
The braided look is still trending, so stay in style with these off-white sandals! These shoes will add an elevated touch to any outfit, from denim to dresses.
$35.99
Get it

 Accessories

JW PEI Ruched Handbag

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag (Beige)
JW PEI
This beautiful ruched purse is the ideal size for a night out! Made from vegan leather, this handbag is high-quality and fashion-forward.
$79.99
Get it

