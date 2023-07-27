Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We blinked, and somehow it’s almost August! But don’t worry, we still have almost two full months of summer left (fall doesn’t technically start until September 23).
Wearing white after Labor Day used to be a fashion faux pas, but we’ve debunked that tired myth. Winter white is now just as chic as a skip trip to Aspen, so we’re definitely not abandoning ivory. That being said, off-white really pops in warm weather when our tan is in peak form. It’s the shade of the summer!
Below are 21 off-white pieces that are perfect for mid to late summer (and beyond!). Keep it light and bright in these chic styles!
Dresses
Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress
- ZCSIA One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress
- Acelitt Short-Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress
- Cioatin Strapless Twist Knot Knit Midi Dress
- Floerns Ribbed Knit Bodycon Maxi Tank Dress
Pants
Funyyzo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
Layering Pieces
Poetsky Button-Down Shirt
Shoes
Kolili Braided Sandals
Accessories
JW PEI Ruched Handbag
