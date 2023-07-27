Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We blinked, and somehow it’s almost August! But don’t worry, we still have almost two full months of summer left (fall doesn’t technically start until September 23).

Wearing white after Labor Day used to be a fashion faux pas, but we’ve debunked that tired myth. Winter white is now just as chic as a skip trip to Aspen, so we’re definitely not abandoning ivory. That being said, off-white really pops in warm weather when our tan is in peak form. It’s the shade of the summer!

Below are 21 off-white pieces that are perfect for mid to late summer (and beyond!). Keep it light and bright in these chic styles!

Dresses

Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress Breezy beauty! This asymmetrical tiered maxi dress is perfect for a beach day, bridal shower (if you’re the bride) or a birthday party. $44.99 Get it

Pants

Funyyzo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants The no. 1 bestseller in women’s wear-to-work pants, these high-waisted trousers are sharp and stylish. Take these wide-leg pants from summer to fall! $42.99 Get it

Layering Pieces

Poetsky Button-Down Shirt Part button-down shirt, part beach cover-up, this off-white top is super versatile. Shoppers say it’s soft and comfy! $26.99 Get it

Shoes

Kolili Braided Sandals The braided look is still trending, so stay in style with these off-white sandals! These shoes will add an elevated touch to any outfit, from denim to dresses. $35.99 Get it

Accessories

JW PEI Ruched Handbag This beautiful ruched purse is the ideal size for a night out! Made from vegan leather, this handbag is high-quality and fashion-forward. $79.99 Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: