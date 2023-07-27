Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We all love a little glow. At minimum! The more, the better — especially in the summertime. Even if we’re keeping it light when it comes to our foundation, blush or eye makeup, we want our skin to look naturally lit from within. Highlighters can help, but setting a glowy base for your whole face could be key to achieving the look you want.
Dewy primers and setting sprays are nice, but an all-over luminizer is our favorite for a luminous complexion. Saie is specifically known for its lightweight yet dewy products, and the Glowy Super Gel is no exception. It’s a staple for many beauty lovers, and now it’s on sale!
Saie Glowy Super Gel
Pros:
- Skin-nourishing ingredients
- Recyclable bottle, pump and pouch
- Clean and cruelty-free
Cons:
- Larger size not on sale
- Sunglow shade not available in 0.5oz
- Only two shades
This product was formulated to be “the glowiest, lightest weight luminizer” you can buy. It comes in Starglow and Sunglow shades, but the smaller version of Starglow will nab you the $16 deal. You can wear it alone for a beautiful “bare” face look, or you can wear it under makeup as a primer. You could also mix it with most foundations or tinted SPFs — or wear it on top of makeup as a highlighter!
You could also apply this luminizer to your chest, collarbone, shoulders or legs. Up to you! The shades look great on a variety of skin tones. Any exposed skin that could use a little extra “oomph” could certainly benefit from a pump or two of this product!
One reason we love this illuminating gel is that it’s not just makeup. It’s skincare too! It contains plant-derived glycerin for dewy moisture, plus skin-refining vitamin C. It also features brightening rosehip seed oil and hydrating favorite squalane oil. It’s basically like a serum!
Meanwhile, this product keeps things clean, leaving parabens, phthalates, sulfates, talc, mineral oil, GMOs, and synthetic fragrances out of its formula. It’s cruelty-free and vegan too, which is always a big plus for many, many shoppers. Now that it’s on sale, we know we’re adding it to our shopping cart — before the price rises back up again!
