Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For 2023, many people are going with a more natural, neutral nail look — including celebrities like Sofia Richie. We’re giving bold colors, long acrylics and bright sparkles a rest (at least here and there!) in favor of sheer pinks and nudes. It works perfectly with a “clean girl” aesthetic — and it means we get to save on nail salon costs!
But going for that more natural look isn’t always as easy as it sounds, especially if you’re taking a DIY approach. You need to make sure you have the perfect color, as well as a polish that applies nicely even if you’re not necessarily a pro at manis. For Richie, that color is Essie’s Skinny Dip!
Essie Skinny Dip Nail Polish
Pros:
- Easy glide brush
- Beautiful shade for all skin tones
- Under $10
Cons:
- Sheer — for more pigment, apply an extra shade
- Doesn't come with bottom or top coat
- May sell out
Recently, Richie posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing off her nails (and her stunning rings). “Loving a neutral nail,” she wrote on top of the image. “This [is] two coats of Essie Skinny Dip.” This color also closely resembled her wedding manicure!
Skinny Dip is a sheer, light peachy-pink shade that makes achieving a beautiful, soft wash of color easy. This polish also comes with Essie’s exclusive easy glide brush, which is designed to fit every nail size for “quick, streak-free, even and professional application at home.” This salon-quality find is such an essential for every beauty lover!
This nail polish is a quick and subtle way to add a clean, versatile sophistication to any look. Wear it as a bride or bridesmaid, wear it to work or out for a first date, wear it for taking timeless photos or simply to give yourself a mood boost when you’re just hanging around the house.
One reviewer noted how Skinny Dip specifically requires minimal effort and yet gives the appearance of a professional manicure. All you need is a couple of coats between a base and top coat for best results. So much more inexpensive than a trip to the nail salon — and the best part is, you don’t need to call to make any appointments. Obsessed!
Not your color? Shop more from Essie here and explore all nail polishes at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!