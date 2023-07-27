Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For 2023, many people are going with a more natural, neutral nail look — including celebrities like Sofia Richie. We’re giving bold colors, long acrylics and bright sparkles a rest (at least here and there!) in favor of sheer pinks and nudes. It works perfectly with a “clean girl” aesthetic — and it means we get to save on nail salon costs!

But going for that more natural look isn’t always as easy as it sounds, especially if you’re taking a DIY approach. You need to make sure you have the perfect color, as well as a polish that applies nicely even if you’re not necessarily a pro at manis. For Richie, that color is Essie’s Skinny Dip!

Essie Skinny Dip Nail Polish Pros: Easy glide brush

Beautiful shade for all skin tones

Under $10 Cons: Sheer — for more pigment, apply an extra shade

Doesn't come with bottom or top coat

May sell out $7.00 See it!

Recently, Richie posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing off her nails (and her stunning rings). “Loving a neutral nail,” she wrote on top of the image. “This [is] two coats of Essie Skinny Dip.” This color also closely resembled her wedding manicure!

Skinny Dip is a sheer, light peachy-pink shade that makes achieving a beautiful, soft wash of color easy. This polish also comes with Essie’s exclusive easy glide brush, which is designed to fit every nail size for “quick, streak-free, even and professional application at home.” This salon-quality find is such an essential for every beauty lover!

This nail polish is a quick and subtle way to add a clean, versatile sophistication to any look. Wear it as a bride or bridesmaid, wear it to work or out for a first date, wear it for taking timeless photos or simply to give yourself a mood boost when you’re just hanging around the house.

One reviewer noted how Skinny Dip specifically requires minimal effort and yet gives the appearance of a professional manicure. All you need is a couple of coats between a base and top coat for best results. So much more inexpensive than a trip to the nail salon — and the best part is, you don’t need to call to make any appointments. Obsessed!

