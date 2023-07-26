Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Upgrading your skincare routine comes with a price. Like, a literal one. It’s great for your skin, but it might not be too friendly of an experience for your wallet. If you want to add stronger products with more concentrated ingredients to your skincare shelf, it often becomes a question of, “Is it worth it?”
We don’t want you to have to question that. You should be able to add an amazing skincare product to your cart without worry. Finding that product isn’t always the easiest, but that’s why you’re shopping with Us. We need to make sure you can get your hands on this COSRX retinol cream before the sale ends!
COSRX Retinol 0.1 Cream
Pros:
- On sale for under $15
- Fan-favorite K-beauty brand
- Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
Cons:
- Fairly small tube
- A couple of reviewers didn’t like the smell
- Retinol may irritate skin when first starting
This retinol cream was already affordable compared to other similar products. We know we’ve spent twice or even three times as much on other brands in the past. Now that it’s marked down to under $15, it’s a serious steal. If you want smoother, firmer, more youthful skin, look no further!
This COSRX cream may diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and pores, increase elasticity and even prevent acne and fade scarring. Retinol is so highly recommended (and often expensive) because it’s such a do-it-all ingredient. This cream also adds in moisturizing panthenol, plus vitamin E and adenosine for even more anti-aging power!
This excellent K-beauty find is lightweight and non-sticky. It’s also hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. Yes, it’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates too! A win for clean beauty lovers everywhere.
While nighttime use is recommended, you can use this cream day or night. If it’s daytime, just make sure you always follow up with SPF so the retinol can properly do its job! And remember, if you’re new to retinol, it’s best to start slow. Try using this cream a couple of times a week, increasing use until your skin is comfortable enough for everyday application. It’s smooth sailing from there!
