Almost everyone we know has idolized Britney Spears at one point in their life (or consistently throughout!). Maybe she inspired you to try braided pigtails when you were young or to buy a denim dress. To this day, we still love to keep up with the “Toxic” singer — and when she recommends a product, we listen!

In June 2022, Spears posted an Instagram Story giving fans a few hints to her skincare routine. If you missed it, we’re here to link you to one of her go-to products!

Get the Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom!

In Spears’ Story (screenshot below!), she noted that she has the “best skincare routine.” She wrote that she likes to layer her Shiseido cream over a La Mer cream to address her “freckles and brown spots.” While we love La Mer, the famous Crème de la Mer is one of the most expensive moisturizers out there. Luckily, the Shiseido cream she brought up — the White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream — is still luxurious, but much more affordable!

This gel-cream, which is wonderfully refreshing for summer, is a two-in-one powerhouse. It works to both correct and preemptively target dark spots and discoloration, leading to visibly brighter skin. It features ReNura Technology+ to support skin and protect it from pollen and pollutants too, leading to excellent anti-aging effects!

Shoppers are calling this J-beauty moisturizer an “excellent skin brightening product” and even say it works well with their “really sensitive skin.” This is where we point out that it’s non-comedogenic, allergy tested and free of mineral oil and parabens!

After four weeks of use, 90% of testers said their skin became immediately brighter after using this cream, and 89% said it improved dark spots. 96% also reported it made their skin soft and supple! Just use two pearl-sized dollops, placing on your cheeks, forehead, nose and chin before smoothing it from the center of your face outward. You can use it both morning and night. It’s for all skin types too!

