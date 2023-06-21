Ethereal Eyes! This Ultra-Fine Glitter Shadow Is on Sale for Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a little sparkle? Keyword: little. While we totally go all-out on New Year’s Eve, using disco balls as inspiration, we usually prefer a more minimal approach for the rest of the year. Unless we’re on stage, we don’t want to look like we’re wearing costume makeup!

The right hint of glitter can elevate your day-to-day looks in a subtle yet effective way. You can always add a little more at night too when it’s time to go out. You just need the right makeup product to perfect your look!

Get the I’M Meme I’M Glitter Beam Liquid Eyeshadow (originally $11) for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This liquid eyeshadow is bound to become as essential to your daily makeup routine as your concealer or mascara. It’s water-based, delivering an easy application and seamless look, and it’s made with three colors of super-fine glitter. It’s our pick because it creates a glimmering radiance on skin, appearing more as a natural, starlit sparkle than a glob of messy glitter!

The sale price doesn’t hurt either. This liquid eyeshadow was already affordable, but now that it’s only $7, we know it belongs on our vanity — or maybe in our purse for midday pick-me-ups!

Get the I’M Meme I’M Glitter Beam Liquid Eyeshadow (originally $11) for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This vegan shadow includes a thin-tipped brush as an applicator, allowing you to use incredible precision to refine your glam. You can wear it as a luminescent wash all over the eyelid or try it as a liner. It’s a must for an illuminating inner-corner accent too. Plus, if you’ve been wanting to try the viral, doll-like Douyin makeup trend, we can’t think of a better product!

Another fantastic bonus? This shadow doesn’t have to solely stay on the eyes. It can also double as a glittery gloss for your lips! Feel free to wear it alone or layer it on top of powder eyeshadows and lipsticks for some added glow. Just make sure you claim yours while it’s on sale!

Get the I’M Meme I’M Glitter Beam Liquid Eyeshadow (originally $11) for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from I’M Meme here and explore other glitter makeup here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: